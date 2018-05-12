You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Maharashtra: 10 dead, 32 injured in collision between tempo, tanker in Nanded; 10 in critical condition

India PTI May 12, 2018 15:50:16 IST

Mumbai: Ten people were on Saturday killed and 32 injured when a tempo and a tanker collided on the Latur-Mukhed road in Maharashtra's Nanded district, around 580 kilometres from Mumbai, police said.

Mumbai police

Representational image. AFP

The incident happened on Saturday morning at Jamb village in Nanded when a fuel tanker collided with a tempo carrying people to a marriage ceremony, SB Choube, Senior Police Inspector of Mukhed told PTI.

Among the dead were eight women, and of the 32 injured, 10 persons were critical, the official said.

The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Mukhed and Latur district, he said.

Police said that those dead and injured were passengers travelling in the tempo.

Latur deputy superintendent of police Ganesh Kindre said that the people in the tempo hailed from Kharosa village in Latur's Ausa tehsil.


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 15:50 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores