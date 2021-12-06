Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2021: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Ambedkar on his 65th death anniversary

Several leaders from across the political spectrum paid tribute to one of the most influential political leaders and social reformers on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Every year 6 December is observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas in the country to mark the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. This year marks the 65th death anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, as he was popularly known.

Ambedkar was the chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, which was responsible for the framing of the Indian Constitution. Apart from that he was also a social reformer, jurist and economist.

Several leaders from across the political spectrum paid tribute to one of the most influential political leaders and social reformers on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed the occasion by paying a floral tribute to Dr Ambedkar at his statue in the Parliament premises in New Delhi.

President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas at Parliament House Lawns, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/nywxlYGFNh — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 6, 2021

PM Modi took to Twitter and paid tribute to Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Babasaheb, saying that it was due to his efforts that the country got "such a progressive and all-inclusive constitution". He added that that the ideals and thoughts of the great leader continue to inspire generations.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid his respects to Ambedkar, writing that when he views the increasing levels of violence, social injustice and discrimination in the country, he believes that Babsaheb's dream regarding an independent India free from oppression and injustice is "still far away". Gandhi also promised to work on bringing to reality the ideal India envisaged by the great leader.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and other parliamentarians also paid tribute to the architect of the Constitution at the Parliament premises and remembered his contribution to Indian social and political life.

Dr BR Ambedkar was born on 14 April, 1891 in Madhya Pradesh. He was the Minister of Law and Justice in the first Cabinet from 1947 to 1951.

In his early career, Ambedkar worked as a professor, lawyer, and economist. He was involved in political activities and took part in the freedom struggle. The first lawyer belonging to a backward caste, Babasaheb was known for raising his voice against untouchability and the oppression faced by lower castes.

He was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1956.