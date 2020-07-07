Maha Job Portal launched today: Here's how to register, sign up and apply for jobs; visit mahajobs.maharashtra.gov.in

MahaJob Portal launched today | Udhhav Thackeray directed the authorities to regularly track how many of the applicants actually get jobs using the Maha job digital platform.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the Maha Jobs Portal today (Monday, 6 July) which recieved an overwhelming response. According to reports which quoted government sources, at least 13,300 job seekers and 147 entrepreneurs have signed up on the website on its maiden day.

Maha Jobs Portal was launched to provide employment opportunities to local residents. It was help in recruitment of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled employees. Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai said that it was mandatory for job seekers registering at the portal to submit domicile certificate.

Candidates can apply for jobs in 17 sectors which are available on the portal. These include engineering, logistic, textile and pharmaceutical, among others. Here's is the direct link to the newly launched Maha Jobs portal - https://mahajobs.maharashtra.gov.in/

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the Maha Job portal aims at making local manpower and employment opportunities available to companies and workers.

The Maha Jobs portal is a joint venture between the Department of Industries, Department of Labor and Skill Development-Entrepreneurship of the Government of Maharashtra.

The objective of the portal is to link job seekers and entrepreneurs reduce the gap between demand and supply of manpower in different skills, enabling industries to function seamlessly, and create a permanent system for industries in Maharashtra to get suitable local workers.

How to register at Maha job portal:

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://mahajobs.maharashtra.gov.in/

Step 2: Tap on Job Finder Registration

Step 3: Fill in the required details such as name, e-mail ID, contact number

Step 4: Select yes if you possess the domicile certificate of Maharashtra

Step 5: You will receive an OTP on your registered number as well as your e-mail ID

Step 6: Submit and verify your number and select a strong password

Step 7: Enter the right captcha and press submit.