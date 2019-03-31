MAH MBA CET 2019 Result declared today; candidates can check score at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH MBA CET 2019 Result | Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) declared the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2019 result on Sunday. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The CET examination, which was conducted on 9 and 10 March, is taken by students for the two years full-time MBA and MMS programmes offered at various management colleges across the state.

With 150 questions in an MCQ format, the duration of the MAH entrance exam is of two and a half hours. The application process for the MAH MBA CET 2019 started from 10 January and lasted till 15 February, News18 reported.

According to reports, a total number of 102,851 candidates appeared for the exam. Patrick D'Souza and Prapti Sanjay Shanbhag topped the merit list with a CET score of 164. Jose Augusto De Abreu came in second with a score of 163.

How to check your score for MAH MBA CET 2019:

1. Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

2. Click on the 'MAH MBA CET' tab

3. Click on the link of the 'result' option

4. Fill in your login details

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download your MAH MBA CET 2019 result

