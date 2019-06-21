Magenta Line services in New Delhi halted temporarily after major fire breaks out near furniture market in Kalindi Kunj Metro

New Delhi: Metro train services on the Magenta Line were halted temporarily after a fire broke out at a furniture market near the Kalindi Kunj metro station on Friday morning.

No casualty or injury has been reported until now. Fifteen fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the massive blaze. However, some media reports state that around 17 firefighters have been rushed to the spot.

Fire-fighting operation is underway. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"Train movement has been stopped temporarily between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj due to smoke and fire from a fire underneath the section. We regret the inconvenience," a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) statement said.

The firefighters are still attending the fire near Kalindi Kunj. We shall keep you posted when train movement resumes between the affected section. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) June 21, 2019

"No injuries have been reported until now. Firefighting operation is underway," a fire department official said. DRMC later added, "Short loops are being run between Janak Puri West and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh. No service between Kalindi Kunj and Botanical Garden temporarily."

Passengers at Botanical Garden please use the blue line to continue with your journey. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) June 21, 2019

