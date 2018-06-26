Football world cup 2018

Madras University Result 2018: Varsity to declare UG/PG Results 2018 today; check results at unom.ac.in

India FP Staff Jun 26, 2018 18:43:29 IST

Madras University (UNOM) will declare the results of its undergraduate and postgraduate degree examinations today on its official website unom.ac.in

Madras University organised the undergraduate and postgraduate professional degree examinations in April and May. Students who appeared for the exams can check the UG, PG results at the official websites: results.unomac.in, and egovernance.unom.ac.in.

According to a report in NDTV, for the academic session 2018-2019,  UNOM completed the registration process for admission to PG and MPhil courses. The last date to apply for PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate courses is 31 July, 2018.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

Here's how to know your results:

  1. Visit the official website of UNOM
  2. Type your enrollment number
  3. Click 'Submit'
  4. Your marks will be displayed
  5. Take a printout of the copy

UNOM will begin the reevaluation process and schedule after the results are released. Candidates can apply for reevaluation of their answer sheets by submitting online application and fee for the same, News18 reported.


