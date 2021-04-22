The last date to apply is 6 June. The HC will conduct a written exam of 50 objective multiple choice questions, each carrying 1 mark

Madras High Court Recruitment 2021: The Centralised Recruitment Cell of the Madras High Court has invited applications for various posts like sweeper, sanitary worker, office assistant, copyist attender, gardener, watchman, night watchman, among others in various judicial districts of Tamil Nadu.

In total, there are 3,557 posts available. The last date to apply for these posts is 6 June. Those who are interested can apply by visiting the official website jrchcm.onlineregistrationform.org/MHCMP/.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

1. Go to https://jrchcm.onlineregistrationform.org/MHCMP/

2. On the homepage, check the ‘Announcements’ section

3. Click on the notification

4. Now, select the district for which you want to apply. Candidates are advised to select the Judicial District with utmost care as no changes will be allowed thereafter

5. Read the instructions and apply

Here’s the direct link.

Eligibility:

1. A candidate must be either

(i) A citizen of India

(ii) A subject of Nepal or Bhutan

2. A candidate must have a minimum qualification of Class 8 if he is applying for Office Assistant and Copyist Attender, and Office Assistant posts

3. An applicant must know how to read and write in Tamil.

4. Persons with disabilities need to submit a certificate from the Medical Officer of a Government Hospital, about the nature of handicap. This certificate will be needed at the time of the selection

Examination:

There will be a written examination of 50 objective type multiple choice questions (MCQ) each carrying 1 mark. It will have 30 questions from General Knowledge and 20 questions from General Tamil. The paper will be of 60 minutes.

Those who qualify for the written test will be called for a Practical test and thereafter for an Oral test. The final selection list will be based on combined numbers of all the tests.