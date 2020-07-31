Madhya Pradesh woman forced to carry husband on shoulders to atone for 'extramarital affair'

Last year, a similar punishment was meted out to a woman in Devigarh village in the same district of Madhya Pradesh, for having an affair with a man belonging to a different caste.

A woman was beaten up and forced to carry her him on her shoulders over an alleged extramarital affair in a tribal-dominated village of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening.

The woman is seen carrying her husband on her shoulders as punishment, jeered and heckled by villagers, in a video that has emerged from Jhabua district.

"This is an incident in the Chhapri Ranwas Village, where the husband and his wife entered into an argument. As per the information we received, after the arguments, the man was made to sit on her shoulders and she asked to walk across the village," Jhabua Station in-charge Surendra Gadariya, said.

The woman obviously struggled to walk as she carried her husband, but the villagers forced her to go on in the video. The mother of three was hit with sticks when she stopped at one point.

"The woman recorded her statement at a police station later on," he added.

Last year, a similar punishment was meted out to a woman in Devigarh village in the same district of Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly having an affair with a man belonging to a different caste.

According to the data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in 21 October, 2019, Madhya Pradesh was the worst place for women with the state registering the highest number of domestic violence cases.

"In 2019, a total of 616 cases were recorded in the entire country under Domestic Violence Act, 2005. The act was meant to provide effective protection of the rights of women. Of the total cases, 241 were registered in Madhya Pradesh in 2017," according to the data.

