The victim of the Madhya Pradesh urination incident, Dashmat Rawat, has urged the state to release his perpetrator Pravesh Shukla saying the latter has realised his mistake.

“My demand to the government is that a mistake has been committed (by the accused). Now Pravesh Shukla should be released. Whatever has happened in the past, he has realised his mistake,” Rawat, who belongs to the tribal community, told reporters.

When pointed out that he was making this demand despite the humiliating act of the accused, the victim said, “Yes, I agree…He is a Pandit of our village, we demand the government to release him.”

Rawat also said that except for the construction of a road in the village, he has nothing more to demand from the government.

After a video of Shukla urinating on the tribal man went viral on social media, the police arrested him under the IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Actions were also been taken under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), against Shukla, who is currently lodged in jail. An alleged illegal portion of the house belonging to Shukla in Sidhi was also demolished.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday met victim Dashrath Rawat, a tribal worker on whom Pravesh Shukla urinated in a drunken state.

Chouhan washed Rawat’s feet at CM House in Bhopal.

“… I was pained to see that video. I apologise to you. People are like a God to me…,” Chouhan wrote on Twitter, posting picture with Rawat.

