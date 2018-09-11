Madhya Pradesh: Students cross rivulet to school in Hatta's Madiyado village as bridge construction delayed by five years

Damoh: Risking their lives, students of Hatta's Madiyado have to cross a rivulet to reach their school as the bridge across the water stream is under construction for five years now.

Students travel around two kilometres every day to reach school and the absence of a bridge or an alternate way poses a difficulty to students. "We can't reach school during heavy rains. We want the bridge to be constructed soon", said the students.

#WATCH: Students in Damoh risk their lives to cross a rivulet that comes on the way to their school in Hatta's Madiyado. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/Obg2g93qyl — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2018

Though no casualties have been reported so far, the situation worsens during rains which lead to high water current. A number of students have suffered injuries since there is no safe passage available to reach school. The teachers in the school stated that during rains the students are unable to cross the rivulet and are sometimes end up getting hurt on the way.

Similarly, the students' return journey to their respective homes is stalled in case of a heavy downpour, said the teachers. Block Education Officer, BS Rajput has claimed that the negligence of the contractor is the reason for the delay in the construction of the bridge. "The delay in the construction work of the bridge is due to the negligence of the contractor. The principal of the school has sent a letter to Zila Panchayat CEO (Chief Executive Officer) in this regard as well," Rajput said.