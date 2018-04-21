Madhya Pradesh: Six-month-old raped, killed in Indore; autopsy finds injury marks in victim's private parts

The Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested one person for allegedly raping and killing a six-month-old girl in Indore. The police recovered the blood-soaked body of the infant from the basement of a commercial building in Rajwada area on Friday after getting information that it had been lying unattended.

Indore: Girl under one year of age killed after allegedly being raped in MG Road police station limits. Police reached the spot after getting information that a child's body is lying unattended with blood spots around it. One arrested #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/FSvno5Mwr4 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2018

The police identified the accused as Sunil Bheel (21) and said that CCTV footage showed that he was seen carrying the infant on his shoulders at around 4.45 am on Friday. The post-mortem of the infant, which was carried out at the state-run MY Hospital, suggested that she might have been raped before being killed as her private parts bore an injury mark, a source said.

"The body of the infant was recovered from the basement of a commercial building in Rajwada area. The accused, Sunil Bheel, had kidnapped her early on Friday morning when she was asleep with her parents outside the Rajwada Fort. The accused was sleeping close to the family," said HC Mishra, deputy inspector-general of police, Indore.

The accused and the infant's parents knew each other and were in the business of selling balloons, Mishra said.

"The accused is seen carrying the infant in CCTV images of around 4:45 am on Friday. He then took her to the basement of the building, some 50 metres away from where the family was sleeping, and her body was recovered in the afternoon," he said.

"The infant had an injury on her head. The accused probably threw her to the ground. However, only the post-mortem report will verify if she died due to this or whether she was smothered," Mishra said.

Mishra was quoted as saying by ANI that the victim's family didn't name the accused as a suspect since he is the victim's uncle. "Initial suspects were ruled out by special investigation team (SIT) and the victim's uncle was arrested. The accused had an argument with victim's mother after which he committed the crime," he said.

The incident comes when the Centre is in the process to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), 2012, in wake of the rising incidents of child rape cases. The amendment will ensure maximum punishment of death penalty in child rape cases where the victim is under 12 years of age.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted saying that the incident has "shocked his soul". "The administration has taken the quick action and arrested the accused. We will ensure that he gets severe punishment at the earliest," he said.

आज मन बहुत व्यथित है, इंदौर की घटना ने आत्मा को झकझोर दिया है। इतनी छोटी बच्ची के साथ ऐसा घिनौना कृत्य। समाज को अपने अंदर झांकने की ज़रूरत है। प्रशासन ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपी को गिरफ़्तार किया है। हम सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि उसे जल्द से जल्द कड़ी से कड़ी सज़ा मिले। — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 21, 2018

On Friday, Chouhan voiced his support for the demand for stricter punishment for rapists. "Madhya Pradesh is the first state to introduce death penalty for rape of minor girls. I welcome the decision of central government to amend the POSCO Act to this effect," he had said in a tweet.

With inputs from PTI