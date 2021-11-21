Madhya Pradesh: Police Commissionerate system to be implemented in Bhopal and Indore
Police Commissionerate system essentially splits a district in two parts from the point of view of policing, Commissioner of Police takes charge of the cities that form the large urbanised settlement
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that the Police Commissionerate system will now be implemented in Bhopal and Indore.
Sharing information about the implementation of the Police Commissionerate system in Bhopal and Indore, Chouhan told ANI, "The law and order situation in the state is better, the police are doing a good job. The police and administration together have done many achievements, but the urban population is increasing rapidly".
"The metropolis is also expanding geographically and the population is also increasing continuously. Hence some new problems of law and order are arising. We have decided to solve them and to control the criminals. We are implementing Police Commissionerate system in two big metropolitan cities of the state, in the capital Bhopal and in the clean city of Indore in order to better control the crime," he added.
