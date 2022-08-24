Madhya Pradesh PNST 2021: Registration to begin from 6 September, check details here
Aspirants can apply till 20 September and make changes to their application till 25 September. The examination is scheduled to take place on 17 and 18 October
The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has issued the official notification for the Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2021.
The test aims to fill a total of 810 vacancies in the BSc Nursing course offered in six government-run nursing institutes of Madhya Pradesh. Aspirants can start apply from 6 September to 20 September.
The applications are to be filled online through the official web portal of MP PNST at peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates are allowed to make corrections to their forms till 25 September. The examination is scheduled to take place on 17 and 18 October.
Earlier, the board announced the registration and application schedule for the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT). As per the official notification released, the applications for MP PAT will start from 31 August 2022. Candidates are required to visit the official website only for its applications as well.
The MP PAT exams are conducted for admission to BSc (H) Horticulture, BSc (H) Agriculture, BSc (H) Forestry and BTech Agriculture Engineering courses offered in the colleges of the state.
What is the eligibility criteria for this MPPEB recruitment?
He/she should be between 17-30 years of age as of 1 October 2021.
Candidates must have a science background in Class 12 with at least 45 per cent marks. After the test, a counselling process will be conducted on the basis of the scores of the candidates.
Steps to apply for the Pre-Nursing Selection Test
Step 1: Visit the official web portal of the Board at peb.mp.gov.in
Step 2: Go to registration link of the test present on the homepage
Step 3: Fill in your form with the details asked
Step 4: Check your details and submit the form after you have paid the application
Step 5: Save and print your form for future reference
Here is direct link to the Pre-Nursing Selection Test rulebook notification.
What is the application fee?
An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for the candidates from general category and Rs 200 is applicable for candidates from reserved categories.
