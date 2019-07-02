Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Vidarbha region to receive heavy rainfall today, says IMD; parts of Jharkhand will see thunderstorms

New Delhi: While Mumbai is being battered by the monsoon rains, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Vidarbha and east Madhya Pradesh too, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Marathwada and Odisha are also predicted to receive heavy downpour today, the weather department said. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places are very likely over parts of Jharkhand, the IMD said.

Rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to prevail over west central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea, along and off Gujarat coast, along with and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands, north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Squally weather is likely to prevail over north Maharashtra coast.

According to Skymet, the low-pressure area over Odisha has started moving westwards towards Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and this would result in an increase in rain over the interior parts of Odisha and heavy to very heavy rains would be observed here. The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.