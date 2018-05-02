Madhya Pradesh: Medical tests of men, women candidates conducted in same room in police recruitment exam

Medical examinations of men and women candidates during a police recruitment exercise in Madhya Pradesh were conducted simultaneously in the same room, a video shared on social media revealed on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Shocker from Madhya Pradesh during recruitment of police constables in Bhind. Medical checkup for men and women candidates were done in the same room by male officers. While men were paraded semi-naked in front of women, women's measurements were taken by male officers. pic.twitter.com/dNj6C4tbvt — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 2, 2018

In the video, men candidates can be seen in undergarments paraded semi-naked in front of women counterparts. The medical tests for both male and female candidates were conducted by men officers in the video shoot in Bhind. No women officers were present during the exercise.

More details and reactions from senior police officials are awaited.