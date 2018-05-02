You are here:
Madhya Pradesh: Medical tests of men, women candidates conducted in same room in police recruitment exam

India FP Staff May 02, 2018 14:37:51 IST

Medical examinations of men and women candidates during a police recruitment exercise in Madhya Pradesh were conducted simultaneously in the same room, a video shared on social media revealed on Wednesday.

In the video, men candidates can be seen in undergarments paraded semi-naked in front of women counterparts. The medical tests for both male and female candidates were conducted by men officers in the video shoot in Bhind. No women officers were present during the exercise.

More details and reactions from senior police officials are awaited.


Updated Date: May 02, 2018 14:37 PM

