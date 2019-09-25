Madhya Pradesh lynching: Two Dalit children killed for defecating in front of panchayat building in Shivpur district

Two Dalit children were allegedly beaten to death by some people for defecating in front of a panchayat building in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpur district on Wednesday, reports said.

According to PTI, Sirsod police station's inspector RS Dhakad said that the incident took place in Bhavkedhi village in the morning.

The two children, Roshani (12) and Avinash (10), suffered serious injuries in the incident and were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said.

This is not the first time incidents of lynching are reported in the state. Just earlier this year in June, a differently-abled woman was lynched allegedly by a mob in Madhya Pradesh on suspicion that she was a child-lifter. In another incident, a 58-year old man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of stealing peacocks in Neemuch district.

The incident comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the "Global Goalkeeper" award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan of his government. One of the primary goals of the programme is to make India open defecation free and has special allocation of funds to build toilets across India.

During this acceptance speech, Modi said, " In last five years a record more than 11 crore toilets were constructed. If this mission has benefited someone the most it is the poor of this country and the women."

So far, the Central Government has spent nearly Rs 70,000 crore on building toilets in the country under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. However, while the construction of public and household toilets has accelerated in the past few years, the practice of defecating in the open continues, according to Financial Express.

According to the report, a 2018 research paper, which surveyed 9,812 people and 156 government officials in 2014 and 2018, respectively, in the rural areas in Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, noted that even though more Indians in villages owned a toilet in 2018 compared to four years ago, 44 percent of them still defecate in the open.

In 2018, the sanitation coverage of Madhya Pradesh stood at 87 percent, with over 56 lakh toilets constructed. Speeding up the process of ODF, more than six lakh toilets were constructed within a period of four months, said state government officials. In 2018, the Madhya Pradesh government had declared its urban areas to be open defecation free (ODF).

