Madhya Pradesh HC orders removal of Narendra Modi, Shivraj Chouhan's photos from tiles in houses built under PMAY

India Asian News International Sep 20, 2018 09:32:57 IST

Gwalior: The Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday ordered the removal of pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the tiles laid in houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by 20 December. The court further ordered that there should be no photos of leaders on any of the tiles.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reuters.

Earlier, the central government had told the court that tiles with photos would be removed. On Tuesday, the state government, in its reply, said that an order had been issued for the removal of the photos. It also said that only the logo of the scheme would be used on the tiles hereafter.

In July, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the matter, questioning as to why the photos were used. Furthermore, the petitioner's advocate argued that the houses were built using public money, and not for electoral benefits.


Sep 20, 2018

