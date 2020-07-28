Madhya Pradesh final year UG, PG exams via open book system, can be taken from home, says CM

The final year students will be able to access the question papers online. They can give their answers on their personal sheets which can be submitted at the nearest collection centre.

Students appearing in the final year undergraduate exams and last semester exams of post graduate courses in Madhya Pradesh can take their exams from their homes under the new 'open book exam system', the state government notified on Monday.

Chief Minister of the state Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted on Monday night saying that this decision was taken after keeping the "future of the students" in mind.

In a long statement written in Hindi, Chouhan said that the final year students will be able to access the question papers online. The candidates can give their answers on their personal sheets which can be submitted at the nearest collection centre thereafter for evaluation. Besides, students can also submit their answer-sheets by post or email.

According to the statement, the state government is working towards establishing thousands of copy collection centres at higher secondary and high schools across the state.

The decision will ensure that as many 5.71 lakh students are able to write their final-year graduation and post-graduation fourth semester examinations from safety of their homes, thereby minimising the risk of infection, an official told News18.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government had announced that all students would be given general promotion and those who wish to improve their marks can sit for the exams later. However, no provision of such a general promotion is included in the MP Universities Act, according to a report by Hindustan Times. So, the degrees obtained through the general promotion could have been stamped unrecognizable in the eyes of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

For the final year students of vocational courses, online exams will be conducted. The first and second year candidates of different courses would be given general promotion without any exams.

In another tweet, the official handle of CMO Madhya Pradesh announced that the final year exams for the university students will be conducted in the month of September in accordance with the UGC guidelines. The tweet added that the results will be declared in the month of October.