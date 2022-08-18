Madhya Pradesh EOW raid: Jabalpur Regional Transport Officer owns assets worth Rs 300 crore, six houses

The assets owned by RTO Santosh Pal Singh are worth 650 percent more than his salary. He is also the owner of a farmhouse and several luxury vehicles

New Delhi: Rs 16 lakh in cash and jewellery were recovered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in a late-night raid at the residence of Regional Transport Officer Santosh Pal in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur in connection with disproportionate assets.

Shockingly, the amount is only a meager part of the assets owned by RTO Santosh Pal Singh.

According to a News18 Hindi report, Singh owns assets worth Rs 300 crore and they are worth 650% more than his salary.

The EOW raided a lavish bungalow where the RTO was living with his wife. This is not the only house owned by Singh.

Madhya Pradesh | EOW (Economic Offences Wing) raided the residence of Regional Transport Officer Santosh Pal in Jabalpur in connection with disproportionate assets. Bureau has conducted raids at a total of 3 places. Rs 16 lakh cash and jewellery were recovered from his residence. pic.twitter.com/4Yy3jSd9ae — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 18, 2022

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, he is the owner of six houses and a farmhouse. Apart from this, he also owns vehicles like a Scorpio, a Pulsar bike and a Bullet.

How RTO came under EOW scanner

Singh has been posted in Jabalpur for the last four years and several of his relatives are also involved in work related to the RTO department, a News18 Hindi report said.

Last year, several complaints were filed against Singh including threatening an auto driver with a fake case.

With inputs from agencies

