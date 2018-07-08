Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Madhya Pradesh district court sentences man to death for raping 9-year-old girl in Rehli; gives judgment 46 days after incident

India Press Trust of India Jul 08, 2018 10:27:30 IST

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A court in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Saturday awarded death sentence to a 40-year-old man for raping a minor, a verdict which came within 46 days of the incident.

Additional Session Judge Sudhanshu Saxena convicted Bhagirath Patel under section 376 (rape), 366 (abduction) of the IPC as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to death, prosecution officer PL Rawat said.

The incident happened on 21 May, 2018 and charges were framed against the accused last week. Patel lured the 9-year-old victim and took her to a nearby temple in Khamaria village near Rehli and raped her, Rawat said. The girl's family members were alerted by her cries for help. They reached the temple and saw the accused fleeing the spot, he said.

"Police completed the investigation in three days and filed a charge sheet on 25 May. A total of 25 witnesses were presented before the court which delivered the verdict on Saturday after hearing arguments from both sides during the past three days," Rawat said.


Updated Date: Jul 08, 2018 10:27 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores