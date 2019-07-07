Associate Sponsor

Budget 2019
Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman hikes surcharge for income above 2 cr but taxation for other income groups unchangedIndividuals earning over Rs 5 crore per annum will have to pay 7 percent more tax, says Nirmala SitharamanIndividuals with Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore annual income will have to pay 3 percent more surcharge, says Nirmala SitharamanImport duty on gold and other precious metals increased from 10 percent to 12.5 percentGovernment to make PAN and Aadhaar cards inter-changeable. Aadhaar number can be quoted in place of PAN, says Nirmala Sitharaman

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Madhya Pradesh DGP VK Singh blames girls' 'independence' for rising 'fake kidnapping' cases in state

India Asian News International Jul 07, 2019 12:09:02 IST

Gwalior: Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) VK Singh made a bizarre and sexist comment stating that cases of fake kidnapping in the state are on a rise because of girls becoming more independent.

Madhya Pradesh DGP VK Singh blames girls independence for rising fake kidnapping cases in state

File image of Madhya Pradesh DGP VK Singh. ANI

Shifting the blame on women for the issue, Singh said a new trend has emerged when it comes to Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with punishment for kidnapping.

"A new trend has been seen in the form of IPC 363. Girls are becoming more independent as they are going to schools and colleges, so in today's society, this is a reality. In these cases, the girls leave home but the report is of kidnapping," Singh said on 4 July when asked about rising fake kidnapping cases in the state.

The remarks by the Madhya Pradesh top cop comes after data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed that the state reported 6,016 cases of kidnapping and abduction of children in 2016.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 12:09:02 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores