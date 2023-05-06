Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan makes 'The Kerala Story' tax-free, urges everyone to watch it
The movie, starring Adah Sharma and written by Sudipto Sen, has stirred up controversy since its trailer was released last week for allegedly falsely claiming that Kerala has witnessed 32,000 women go missing and converted to Islam to join a terrorist organisation
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made The Kerala Story tax-free in the state. The controversial movie hit the big screens yesterday.
In a video address, Chouhan said that the film “exposes the horrific face of love jihad, religious conversion, and terrorism.”
“While we have already brought a law against (forced) conversion, the film creates awareness about the issue. This film should be watched by all and that’s why the Madhya Pradesh government is declaring the film tax-free,” he added.
आतंकवाद की भयावह सच्चाई को उजागर करती फिल्म ‘The Kerala Story’ मध्यप्रदेश में टैक्स फ्री की जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/l5oizjqK7j
— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 6, 2023
The Kerala High Court on Friday refused to stay the release of the film saying that the trailer does not offend any particular community in any way.
“In view of the disclaimer also, we are not inclined to pass an interim order restraining the respondents from exhibiting the film as such. In view of the above and taking into consideration the statement made by the producer that the producer does not intend to retain the offending teaser in their social media handles, no further orders are necessary in this petition at this stage,” the court said.
BJP leader organises special screening
Deepak Jain Tinu, a BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh, has organised a special screening of The Kerala Story for women in Indore.
Today, women of various fields which includes doctors, social workers, chartered accountants, college girls and school girls, were invited to watch ‘The Kerala Story’ film. Women associated with RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parisad had also reached,” he told ANI.
_संस्था सार्थक की एक और विनम्र पहल_
*धोखे, लालच या दबाव से धर्मांतरण के लिए मजबूर करना, भारतीय संविधान की अवमानना : दीपक जैन “टीनू”*
– सोची-समझी साजिश को बेनकाब करने का तार्किक और तथ्यात्मक प्रयास है “द केरला स्टोरी”
– “फर्स्ट-डे, फर्स्ट-शो” pic.twitter.com/I6RUwgOiIR
— Deepak Jain (Tinu) (@Deepakjaintinu) May 5, 2023
He added, “This film exposes a conspiracy like love jihad. The Madhya Pradesh government has also taken strict steps against love jihad in the state. But we should watch this film to avoid such an incident. This film should not be associated with any religion or section. If any such social-cultural evil is pointed out then steps should be taken to correct it. We would like the Madhya Pradesh government to make this film tax-free.”
