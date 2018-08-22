Madhya Pradesh CM says 'justice was served' in Mandsaur gang-rape case after death sentence for accused

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that justice was served in the Mandsaur gang-rape case as the two accused were sentenced to death.

A special court in Mandsaur sentenced the two accused in the rape case of a seven-year-old girl, on Tuesday.

"Death sentence is the only punishment for those involved in such heinous crimes," Chouhan said in a statement. He assured the best possible treatment to the victim and said his government would also take care of her education and future needs.

Praising the Mandsaur area police team, Chouhan said: "Justice has been delivered because of the dedication and hard work of the team which led to the completion of the investigation within eight days."

The victim was abducted while she was waiting for her father outside her school. She was gang-raped on 26 June, her throat was slit and left to die. A day later, the Madhya Pradesh police arrested Irfan alias Bhaiyu, a 20-year-old labourer, on the basis of CCTV footage.