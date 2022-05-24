Madhya Pradesh beggar buys bike for his wife after she complains of back pain

Sahu is a differently-abled person whose legs don't move, and begs for basic needs along with Munni. He used to sit on a tricycle pushed forward by Munni. They faced difficulties in moving the tricycle around because of bad roads and unpredictable weather.

A beggar from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district has bought a moped worth Rs 90,000 as a gift for his wife Munni.

Santosh Sahu, from Amarwara village in Chhindwara told ANI that he got the bike because his wife complained of a backache caused by sitting on the tricycle owned by him earlier.

Sahu collected the money over the last four years to buy the moped for his wife.

Have a look at the couple’s video here:

#WATCH A beggar, Santosh Kumar Sahu buys a moped motorcycle worth Rs 90,000 for his wife Munni in Chhindwara, MP Earlier, we had a tricycle. After my wife complained of backache, I got this vehicle for Rs 90,000. We can now go to Seoni, Itarsi, Bhopal, Indore, he says.

The couple manages to earn Rs 300 to Rs 400 daily by begging at bus stands, mosques and temples. The couple usually get their meals from these places. Sahu is a differently-abled person whose legs don't move, and begs for basic needs along with Munni. He used to sit on a tricycle pushed forward by Munni.

They faced difficulties in moving the tricycle around because of bad roads and unpredictable weather. Munni would fall sick and it would impact her health as she pushed the tricycle for hours. Seeing this, Sahu decided to buy a moped for her. Now, the couple uses moped bike to beg for their daily needs. Sahu, in conversation with ANI, said that they could now go to Seoni, Itarsi, Bhopal and Indore. The video has garnered thousands views and has won hearts of social media users. Reacting to the video, a user wrote that the couple was an inspiration.

While, another termed it as financial planning with a business mind.

Financial planning with business mind.

A user reacted saying that one should never stop dreaming and keep working to achieve it. A fourth one said that he should have made a wise investment with that money.

This is why beggars are beggars, even after having good amount of money he fail to invest ( by invest i doesn't mean stocks and all ).

What do you think about the poor man’s gesture?

