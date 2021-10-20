'Maaro Mujhe Maaro' guy back with another hilarious video for India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match

During the ICC 2019 World Cup, British-Pakistani influencer Momin Saqib became famous due to his rant against the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistani team after their 89-run defeat against India

This year's ICC T20 World Cup will see a match between India and Pakistan on 24 October and once again, fans from both these countries have begun making hilarious memes about one of the most anticipated cricket matches. This includes Momin Saqib, the British-Pakistani influencer also known as the ‘Maaro Mujhe Maaro’ guy, who is back in the news once more.

During the ICC 2019 World Cup, Saqib became famous due to his rant against the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistani team after their 89-run defeat against India. In a video, he had criticised the Pakistani team for eating pizzas and burgers on the eve of the match and said the team neglected their fitness.

What followed was a string of memes where Saqib’s words of ‘Maaro Mujhe Maaro’ became a desi meme trend.

This time, the influencer is back with yet another rant where he has shot the video in London. In the video, he asked fans if they are all set for the match which is scheduled to be held on 24 October between the two countries.

In the hilarious video, Saqib stated, “Aap tayyar hain jazbaat se bharpoor Pak-Bharat ke match ke liye?” (An emotional match is going to take place between two countries. Are you ready?) He added that there are only two cricket matches in the world, with one being between India and Pakistan and the other is the one in Aamir Khan’s movie, Lagaan.

Watch the video here.

The influencer further remembered the day of the 2019 World Cup match between India and Pakistan and says that it seems like it all happened just yesterday. He added that this time, it was "very important" for his country to win the match. The video has gone viral, with over 4.6 lakh views till date.

Saqib’s viral video of the 2019 match with his famous line of ‘Ekdum se waqt badal diye, halaat badal diye, jazbaat badal diye’ (they completely changed the situation, the game and the feelings) is still memorable to cricket fans across the subcontinent.