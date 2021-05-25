Although the chances of the lunar eclipse being visible to the naked eye are minimal, a partial lunar eclipse will still be visible from the northeastern part of India (except Sikkim)

A total lunar eclipse or purna chandra grahan is falling on 26 May which also happens to be the Buddha Purnima this year. The eclipse will not be visible to the naked eye, hence, there will be very few religious implications.

This will also be the first lunar eclipse of this year, as per the India Meteorological Department.

The total lunar eclipse is also called the Blood Moon as the Moon at the time of the eclipse appears in reddish-orange colour.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse (or chandra grahan) always occurs on a full moon night. The Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned, it is called a lunar eclipse. A total lunar eclipse is when the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth.

Where will it be visible?

Although the chances of the lunar eclipse being visible to the naked eye are minimal, a partial lunar eclipse will still be visible from the northeastern part of India (except Sikkim). It will also be visible for a short span in some parts of West Bengal, Odisha and the Andaman and the Nicobar Islands.

The lunar eclipse will also be visible in Asia, Australia, South America, North America, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, and the Indian Ocean.

Timings in India

It will begin from 3.15 pm (IST) while the total phase of the eclipse will begin from 4.39 pm (IST) and end at 4.58 pm (IST). The partial phase of the eclipse will end at 6.23 pm (IST). In total, the eclipse will remain for five hours and two minutes.

When is the next lunar eclipse

The next lunar eclipse will start on 19 November later this year. It will be a partial eclipse.