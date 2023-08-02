Lucknow: Woman get late for flight, slaps airport executive for stopping her from boarding aircraft

In a shocking turn of events, an angry female passenger slapped a customer care executive at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport after being denied entry in a Mumbai-bound plane over arriving 15 minutes late.

The incident took place after the passenger and her husband arrived at the airport about 15 minutes late for their flight to Mumbai.

Seeking permission to board the flight, they approached Nimisha, a female employee at the Akasha Airline counter. However, Nimisha refused, citing the airline’s rules, and explained that she couldn’t make an exception.

The situation escalated when the passenger became increasingly agitated. In response to her actions, the customer care executive was struck by the furious passenger.

This prompted other employees to react, leading to an escalating confrontation. Security personnel stationed at the airport quickly intervened to restore order, and the Sarojini Nagar police were alerted to the situation.

Upon receiving the complaint from the female employee, a case was registered against the passenger, identified as Akram Khan, and his wife. Both passengers are residents of Mumbai and had traveled to Lucknow to visit a relative.

Nimisha, the customer care executive, recounted the events, stating that despite their late arrival, Akram and his wife demanded to board the flight forcefully.

She upheld the airline’s regulations and informed them that she couldn’t accommodate their request. This explanation did not satisfy the passenger, and she proceeded to slap Nimisha as a response.