Police said that owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed. Nine bodies were pulled out from the debris and one person was rescued alive, they added.

Lucknow: At least nine people were killed and two injured after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains on Friday.

“The incident took place in Dilkusha Cantt,” said a statement from UP home department.

One person was pulled out alive from the debris, police said.

“Some labourers were living in huts outside an Army enclave in the Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia said.

“We reached the spot around 3 am. Nine bodies were pulled out from the debris and one person was rescued alive,” he said.

An order calling for schools to be shut was issued at 4 am this morning after a night of incessant rainfall, according to a NDTV report.

An orange category heavy rainfall alert has also been issued for several areas.

