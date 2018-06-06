Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan likely to accept resignations of 5 YSR Congress MPs

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is likely to accept the resignations of five YSR Congress MPs from the House after they met her on Wednesday and ruled out any rethink of their decision, official sources said.

A notification to this effect is likely to be issued soon, the sources said.

Mahajan told them she would accept their resignation after they stuck to their stand, they said.

The five Lok Sabha MPs from Andhra Pradesh's main opposition party had resigned to protest the Centre's decision to not grant special category status to the state. The speaker had met them earlier as well, asking them to reconsider their decision.

The Telugu Desam Party, which is in power in the state, had broken ties with the BJP over the special category issue.

The state is scheduled to go to the assembly polls along with the Lok Sabha elections next year. Both parties are seen to be taking positions on an issue they believe has an emotional connect with the masses in the state.