LS Speaker Om Birla accepts Opposition's no-confidence motion against Modi govt

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Wednesday accepted the no-confidence motion moved against the Centre by Opposition – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A).

On behalf of INDIA’s grouping, the motion was brought to the House by Congress’s Lok Sabha Deputy and North east leader Gaurav Gogoi.

“I will discuss with the leaders of all parties and inform of you of an appropriate time to take this up for discussion,” the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

The Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday submitted notices seeking a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on the Manipur issue.

The decision to move the trust motion comes after the Parliament's monsoon session, which began on 20 July, continue to face disruption due to the demand of Opposition for PM Modi's statement on the ethnic violence in Manipur.

What's next?

As per rules of the Lok Sabha, at least 50 MPs have to accept the motion after which the Speaker will accordingly announce a date for discussion, which has to happen within 10 days.

According to the Parliament rules, any no-confidence notice submitted before 10 am has to be taken up on the same day. However, those aware of the matter said the it was unlikely to be taken up in lower house for discussion on Wednesday.

What is no-confidence motion?

One of the crucial Parliament process, a no-confidence motion allows the Opposition to challenge the government's majority and ability to govern the country.

What happens if no-confidence motion is passed?

If the no-confidence motion is passed, the ruling government must resign.

However, if the government wins the vote on the no-confidence motion, the motion is defeated and the government remains in power.

Who can move a no-confidence motion?

Any member of the Lok Sabha can move a no-confidence motion, but it should be supported by at least 50 members of the House.

A trust motion has to be in writing and must have signature of the member moving it. It must be submitted to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha on any day on which the House is sitting.

After receiving the no-confidence motion, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha decides whether to admit the motion for discussion and debate. If admitted, the Speaker then decides on the date and time for the discussion.

The no-confidence motion is then debated in the Lok Sabha. The motion is moved by the member who submitted it, and the government has to respond to it.

Procedure of vote on a no-confidence motion

After the government's response, the Opposition gets chance to speak and following the debate, the Lok Sabha votes on the no-confidence motion.

The motion gets passed if it is supported by a majority of the members of the House.

The first no-confidence motion against the Modi government on 20 July, 2018, was defeated. It was submitted by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lawmaker Srinivas Kesineni.

With inputs from agencies