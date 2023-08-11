Lok Sabha passes amendments to Central, Integrated GST laws to levy 28% tax on e-gaming, casinos

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed amendments to Central, Integrated GST laws to levy 28 per cent tax on e-gaming, casinos.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced bills to amend the Central and Integrated GST laws in the lower House of the Parliament earlier on Friday.

The The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, has been proposed to levy 28 per cent tax on the full face value and bets in online gaming, casinos and horse race clubs

The Bills were introduced by Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha amid opposition protests over suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the House.

Friday is the last day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

The amendments pertain to insertion of a provision in the Schedule III of the CGST Act, 2017, to provide clarity on the taxation of supplies in casinos, horse racing and online gaming.

The amendment in IGST Act relates to inserting a provision to impose GST liability on online money gaming provided by offshore entities. Such entities would be required to get GST registration in India.

The amendments will also provide for blocking access to online gaming platforms located overseas in case of failure to comply with registration and tax payment provisions.

The amendments to the Central GST (CGST) and Integrated GST (IGST) laws were approved by the GST Council last week.

The council had approved levy of 28 per cent GST on full face value of entry level bets in online gaming, casinos and horse racing.

With inputs from PTI