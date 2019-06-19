Lok Sabha LIVE updates: 'Be unbiased, let House be multilateral,' Congress spins-off Modi's 'nishpaksh' speech to greet Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Latest updates: Speaking after Om Birla's election as Speaker, Modi said that the Speaker has the duty to guide the House through tough moments of logjam and acute differences. He told the Speaker that he will be free to even scold him or people from the Treasury Benches if ever they misbehave.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Om Birla for the development of his Lok Sabha constituency Kota. He said that from helping the poor to assisting the homeless, Birla has always played the role of a humanitarian before politician.
was elected speaker of the Lok Sabha unanimously amid chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai. The prime minister escorted him to his chair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi moved the motion "that Shri Om Birla, a member of this House, be chosen as the Speaker of this House."
The BJP's surprise pick --Om Birla-- is all set to become next Lok Sabha Speaker after his candidature on Tuesday was backed by all NDA allies as also by the YSR Congress Party, the Biju Janata Dal and key opposition parties, including the Congress.
A notice was given to the Lok Sabha Secretariat by the BJP, proposing the name of Birla, a two-time MP from Kota-Bundi seat in Rajasthan, for the Speaker's post and bringing a motion for his election, which will be held on Wednesday.
As per sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed 57 year old Birla's name for the post. The Rajasthan leader is considered to be close to both Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.
Birla's surprise nomination is seen by many in the BJP as a message from the top leadership that the party will promote leaders who keep a low-profile and work at the ground-level.
BJD, YSRCP, JDU, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, National People's Party, Mizo National Front, Lok Janshakti Party, AIADMK and Apna Dal have given the notice to support Birla's candidature for the Speaker's post, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters.
Later, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the party and the UPA allies have also decided to support the candidature of Birla as the Speaker.
Chowdhury also said the Congress has already moved a motion supporting the ruling party candidate.
The decision to support Birla's nomination was taken at a meeting of the UPA allies, where the leaders also discussed the opposition strategy during the Parliament session.
Birla, who won his first Lok Sabha election in 2014 and was re-elected from Rajasthan's Kota-Bundi seat. He defeated Congress's Ramnaraian Meena with a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes in the recently concluded general elections.
He has also been elected to Rajasthan assembly for three consecutive terms in 2003, 2008 and 2013.
Birla will succeed eight-term MP Sumitra Mahajan as the Speaker, a post traditionally held by senior MPs.
However, this will not be for the first time a relative newcomer will hold the position. In 1996, TDP leader G M C Balayogi was also a two-time MP when he was elected as the LS Speaker and after his death in a helicopter crash in 2002, Shiv Sena leaders and the first-time MP Manohar Joshi was appointed to the position.
'Be unbiased, let House be multilateral,' Congress spins-off Modi's 'nishpaksh' speech to greet Speaker Om Birla
Chowdhury quoted Modi's speech where he said that the House should aspire to not be divided on the lines of paksh (Treasury benches) and vipaksh (Opposition Benches) but should remain nishpaksh. Chowdhury, however, pointed out that Lok Sabha was a space that should remain bahupakshiya (multilateral) and only the Speaker should remain nishpaksh (unbiased).
'Avoid Ordinance route, empower standing committees,' Congress leader Adhir Ranjan lays out expectation from Speaker
In his welcome speech for Speaker Om Birla, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that during the last session many Bills were not scrutinised by Standing Committees, while many a times the government adopted the Ordinance route to ditch the Lok Sabha all together. Chowdhury expressed hope that in this session, parliamentary democracy will be respected.
Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi escorts Om Birla to Speaker's chair after election
Chide us if we misbehave, guide the House through turmoil, Modi's message to newly elected Speaker Om Birla
Narendra Modi thanks Om Birla for Kota's development
Convention dictates ruling party informally holds discussion with Opposition to establish consensus on Speaker nominee
The election of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha is an important event in the life of the House. One of the first acts of a newly constituted House is to elect the Speaker. Usually, a member belonging to the ruling party is elected the Speaker. A healthy convention, however, has evolved over the years whereby the ruling party nominates its candidate after informal consultations with the leaders of other parties and groups in the House. This convention ensures that once elected, the Speaker enjoys the respect of all sections of the House.
Prime Minister to introduce Council of Ministers in Lok Sabha today
As per the convention, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will introduce the Ministers/Ministers of State who have recently been inducted into the Council of Ministers to the House.
Om Birla is all set to be next LS speaker, may elect unopposed
With numbers clearly on the ruling combine's side, NDA candidate Om Birla, a two-time BJP member from Kota in Rajasthan, is all set to be the next Lok Sabha speaker and may be elected unopposed in the House on Wednesday.
Birla has the support of 10 parties including BJD and YSRCP, which are not part of the NDA. The BJP on its own has 303 MPs and the NDA has 352.
You are the custodian of the House, Congress tells Speaker Om Birla
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told Om Birla that he must continue the tradition of the chair of Speaker. Chowdhury said that Kota is famous for Kachoris and wishes that Birla conducts the business in a way which is as delicious as Kachoris.
Chowdhury also tried to raise the issue of farmer suicides which lead to some loud disruptions. But Chowdhury resumed his speech shortly, speaking about the election process, adding that the House must respect the mandate.
Chowdhury said, "Congress believes in debate, dissent and decision making. You are the custodian of the House."
Don't lose your trademark smile, Narendra Modi's advice to newly-elected Speaker Om Birla
Amid praise for Birla and talk of cooperation in the House, Modi also slipped in a few comments about the usual ruckus in Lok Sabha in a lighter vein. Modi said that earlier only the year of the general election was a tough one in the House while the remaining years went smoothly, but now in view of one election or another the House is mostly in disarray.
Modi told Birla that he has a tough and high pressure job ahead of him and advised Birla not to lose his characteristic smile.
How the Lok Sabha Speaker is elected?
The Speaker and the Deputy Speaker are both elected from among its members by a simple majority of members present and voting in the House. As such, no specific qualifications are prescribed for being elected the Speaker. The Constitution only requires that Speaker should be a member of the House. But an understanding of the Constitution and the laws of the country and the rules of procedure and conventions of Parliament is considered a major asset for the holder of the office of the Speaker.
Prime Minister to introduce Council of Ministers in Lok Sabha today
As per the convention, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will introduce the Ministers/Ministers of State who have recently been inducted into the Council of Ministers to the House.
From a reluctant candidate to giant slayer in Kota, Om Birla has a remarkable journey
BJP's Lok Sabha Speaker candidate, Om Birla was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha from Kota where he defeated Congress' Ramnarain Meena by over 2.5 lakh votes. He was elected to the last Lok Sabha also from the same seat.
A profile of him done by a senior journalist for News18 reveals Birla was not that keen to contest polls from Kota when he was first entrusted the task. BJP stalwart Lalit Kishore Chaturvedi had decided to move to a safer territory, leaving Birla to slug it out against incumbent MLA and a minister in the then Ashok Gehlot government, Shanti Lal Dhariwal. Birla, the underdog in those polls, still managed to win as the undecided voters appeared to tilt towards Birla.
Om Birla is all set to be next LS speaker, may elect unopposed
With numbers clearly on the ruling combine's side, NDA candidate Om Birla, a two-time BJP member from Kota in Rajasthan, is all set to be the next Lok Sabha speaker and may be elected unopposed in the House on Wednesday.
Birla has the support of 10 parties including BJD and YSRCP, which are not part of the NDA. The BJP on its own has 303 MPs and the NDA has 352.