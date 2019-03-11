Lok Sabha Elections 2019 starting on 11 April: How to check if your name is on the national voter list; visit www.nvsp.in

The schedule of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 has been announced and the biggest festival of democracy in India will kickstart from 11 April. Lok Sabha elections will begin on 11 April and continue for over a month till 19 May across seven phases, followed by counting of votes on 23 May, the Election Commission announced, kick-starting a mega electoral battle where the BJP will pitch for a re-election of the Modi government amid the Opposition's efforts for a united fight to unseat it.

The polling will be held on 11 April, 18 April, 23 April, 29 April, 6 May, 12 May and 19 May for 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country in which nearly 90 crore voters would be eligible to vote, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told a packed press conference.

However, to vote in any election, it is mandatory to have a VOTER ID card and your name has to be there on electoral rolls.

Here is how to check if your name is on the voter list:

— Visit the National Voters' Service portal on www.nvsp.in

— Select the option at the top left that says 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll'

— You can choose between options: "Search by EPIC number" or "Search by details", to verify if your name on the portal

— Select the 'Search by the EPIC number' and enter your details and hit the 'Search' button

— Your details will appear in the search result at the bottom of the webpage

— If it does not, that means you're name's most likely missing from the electoral list

— You ou can also opt for 'Search by Details'. The portal will ask you to enter information such as name, age, DoB, state, sex and district

— Fill in the details and if your name appears, that means you eligible to vote in your area

The Election Commission of India published the electoral roll on its website on 31 January. And as long as you're mentioned in the electoral rolls, you can show any identity card such as voter's card or Aadhaar to cast the ballot.

