Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 3 on 23 April: Search your voter ID by name, EPIC number in online voters' list on www.nvsp.in

The third phase in the seven-stage 2019 general elections will be held on Tuesday, 23 April with as many as 115 Lok Sabha constituencies across 14 states and Union Territories scheduled to go for polls. The electorate will vote in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The Election Commission had announced the dates on 10 March, kick-starting a mega electoral battle where the BJP will pitch for a re-election of the Modi government amid the Opposition's efforts for a united fight to unseat it.

Polling will be held in seven phases on 11 April, 18 April, 23 April, 29 April, 6 May, 12 May and 19 May for 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country in which nearly 90 crore voters would be eligible to vote, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told a packed press conference.

Here is how to check if your name is on the voter list:

Step 1: Visit the National Voters' Service portal on www.nvsp.in

Step 2: Select the option at the top left that says 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll'

Step 3: You can choose between options: "Search by EPIC number" or "Search by details", to verify if your name on the portal

Step 4: Select the 'Search by the EPIC number' and enter your details and hit the 'Search' button

Step 5: Your details will appear in the search result at the bottom of the webpage

Step 6: If it does not, that means you're name's most likely missing from the electoral list

Step 7: You can also opt for 'Search by Details'. The portal will ask you to enter information such as name, age, DoB, state, sex and district

Step 8: Fill in the details and if your name appears, that means you eligible to vote in your area

The Election Commission of India published the electoral roll on its website on 31 January. And as long as you're mentioned in the electoral rolls, you can show any identity card such as voter's card or Aadhaar to cast the ballot.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.