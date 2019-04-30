Lok Sabha election Phase 4: BJP booth worker alleges attack by TMC 'goons' in Siliguri; FIR registered at Matigara Police Station

Siliguri: Two booth level leaders of BJP were allegedly attacked by “TMC goons” on Monday night, in which they sustained injuries.

Uttam Mondal, New Colony booth unit president of BJP, and his brother Gautam Mondal were attacked at their shop in the city’s Matigara area. Their shop was also vandalised. Uttam said: “On Monday night, local goons came and vandalised my shop. They came to my house and air fired and threatened me and my brother.”

The police after receiving a complaint from the victims against “TMC goons” registered a first information report (FIR) at Matigara police station. “Since we support the BJP, they attacked us. We are not at all afraid of them. Even though the election is over, we do not understand why they committed such an act. We will gherao the police station today,” he said.

In view of prevailing tension in the area, a heavy police deployment has been made to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. Local TMC leader Ardhendu Biswas, however, denied the involvement of his party workers in the attack on Mondal brothers.

Polling took place in Siliguri in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on 11 April. The counting of votes will be done on 23 May.

