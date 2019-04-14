Lok Sabha Election 2019 updates: Narendra Modi to address rallies in UP, Jammu and Kashmir; Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in Assam

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will keep up the campaign for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election with three rallies on Sunday — in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and Moradabad. Moreover, BJP's Bihar ally JD(U) is likely to release its manifesto on Sunday.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a rally in Assam's Silchar, however, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was forced to cancel his public rally scheduled for Sunday in West Bengal's Siliguri after the state authority denied permission for his helicopter to land at the venue.

An Opposition all-party press conference is also scheduled for Sunday, reports said, adding that representatives of nearly all political parties will be present. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu will take lead in the press conference, while Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Kapil Sibal will also be present.

On Saturday, Modi mocked Congress' "dream" of forming a government at the Centre and castigated it on national security and Jammu and Kashmir issues, asking people to punish it in such a way that the party would not be able to save its deposits in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a rally in Bengaluru, he said the Congress has promised to remove the Army from Jammu and Kashmir, saying "exactly what Pakistan says word to word in Pakistan's language."

Devoting most parts of his speech to national security, Modi said the Congress had spoken about coming to power in its manifesto and added, "who can stop one from dreaming? But let them dream about forming the government. I can understand it because a chaiwala has robbed the opportunity of four generations of Sultanate," he said.

Modi said what was worrying was that the Congress has said in its manifesto that if they form the government in Delhi, they would "remove" AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) that gives special powers to the soldiers.

"Which way are they going? Didn't you feel the pain and anger hearing this? The Jammu Kashmir for which thousands of soldiers were martyred, you want to make soldiers unarmed, helpless?," he asked the crowd. Modi said Congress had also said in Pakistan's language that they would remove the army from Jammu and Kashmir.

"Is this okay with you, will you be able to forgive Congress? Pandit Nehru sowed the seed of fire in Kashmir and still the country is bearing it, now they say they will remove army from there, what is the meaning of it?"

Modi also referred to the talk about having two prime ministers — one in India and the other in Jammu and Kashmir (by National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah).

