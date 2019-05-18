Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 7 voting tomorrow: First-time voters can find their polling booth on nvsp.in

The seventh and the last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held on Sunday (19 May), with as many as 59 Lok Sabha constituencies across seven states scheduled to vote.

This Lok Sabha election, nearly 90 crore voters will cast their ballots till 19 May — the last phase — with the results on 23 May. Of the lot, nearly 1.5 crore voters are in the age group of 18 to 19, which means they will be voting for the very first time this election.

The most basic unit of the electoral process in India is the polling station, where eligible citizens go to vote for their preferred candidate. For the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission has made arrangements for over 10 lakh polling booths across the 543 parliamentary constituencies in India.

Here is a step-by-step guide to finding your polling booth ahead of the voting:

Step 1: Go to the National Voters Service Portal website.

Step 2: On the extreme right hand side of the website, under 'Citizen Information', click on 'Booth, AC, PC'.

Step 3: Users will be redirected to a page with two tabs — 'Search by Details' and 'Search by EPIC Number'. Either option can be used to find the polling station.

Step 4: In the 'Search by Details' tab, users have to provide details such as their name, their father or husband's name, gender and date of birth or age before choosing their state, district and Assembly/ Lok Sabha constituency from a drop-down menu.

Step 5 (optional): Alternatively, users can also choose to locate the geographical details on a map. Once done, they can complete the process by entering the captcha text and clicking search.

Step 6: In the 'Search by EPIC Number' tab, users have to enter their EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card) number, choose the state where their Lok Sabha constituency is located from the drop-down list and then enter the mandatory captcha text.

After submitting the required information in either tab, users can get the exact address of their polling station. The information box also includes a "view details" button, that redirects users to a page with additional details, such as part name, part number and serial number. Voters can also find the name and number of the Booth Level Officer, District Election Officer and the Electoral Roll Registration Officer.

