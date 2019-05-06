Lok Sabha Election 2019, Phase 5 voting today: To get voter and polling station details, call EC voter helpline or visit nvsp.in

Around 90 crore people are eligible to vote in the seven-phase Lok Sabha Election 2019 beginning 11 April, which is nearly the combined population of the whole of Europe and Brazil. About 432 million of these are women voters.

With a view to ensure a smooth Lok Sabha election and Assembly elections (Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh), the Election Commission of India strengthened its toll-free voter helpline 1950 in February 2019 making it easy for voters to get authentic information about their voter registration.

Voters enrolled in the electoral roll can check details of their personal information, polling station where they have to go to vote on polling day and contact details of booth-level officers, electoral registration officers and district election officers by using the voter helpline mobile app, or by visiting the www.nvsp.in portal or by calling 1950 helpline.

Electors can also call the helpline to register any election-related complaint between 8 am and 8 pm in Hindi or English on all working days. The caller’s identity is kept anonymous.

Services through SMS can also be availed by citizens by sending SMS without any cost to 1950. Here is the list of services that can be availed on SMS and the format to send SMS to 1950:

— To check your details in the electoral roll: Send an SMS in the format <ECI>space<EPIC number>space<0> (for reply in English) or <1> (for reply in the regional language)

— To get address of polling station where you are needed to to cast vote: SEND an SMS in the format: <ECIPS>space<EPIC number>

— To fetch the contact details of Booth Level Officers, Electoral Registration Officers and District Election Officers: Send an SMS in the format <ECICONTACT >space<EPIC number>

