Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 Voting: State and city-wise poll timings in 116 constituencies that vote today

As many as 116 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls on Tuesday, 23 April, across 14 states and Union Territories in Phase 3 of the 2019 general election. The electorate will vote in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

All parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa and Daman and Diu will vote in a single phase. Odisha will also vote in the Assembly election in the segments that fall under the Lok Sabha seats that go to polls on Tuesday.

According to the Election Commission of India, polling will mostly be held from 7 am to 6 pm, except in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha, where voting will end early. The votes will all be counted on 23 May.

Here are the poll timings for each state that votes in Phase 3:

Assam

7 am to 5 pm: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati

Bihar

7 am to 6 pm: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria

Chhattisgarh

7 am to 3 pm: Surguja (Samri Assembly constituency for polling station no. 124 Chunchuna and polling station no. 125 Punnag

7 am to 6 pm: Other polling stations in Surguja

7 am to 5 pm: Surguja (Assembly constituencies Premnagar, Bhatgaon, Pratappur, Ramanuganj, Lundra, Ambikapur and Sitapur), Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur

Goa

7 am to 6 pm: North Goa, South Goa

Gujarat

7 am to 6 pm: Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari and Valsad

Jammu and Kashmir

7 am to 4 pm: Anantnag (in all polling stations that fall in Anantnag district)

Karnataka

7 am to 6 pm: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Shimoga

Kerala

7 am to 6 pm: Kasargod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram

Maharashtra

7 am to 6 pm: Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Raigad, Pune, Baramati, Ahmednagar, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Hatkanangle

Odisha

7 am to 4 pm: Sambalpur (Assembly constituencies Kuchinda, Rairakhol, Deogarh and Athamallik), Keonjhar (Champura Assembly constituency), Dhenkanal (Pallahara and Angul Assembly constituencies)

7 am to 6 pm: Sambalpur (Assembly constituencies Sambalpur, Chhendipada and Rengali), Keonjhar (Telkoi, Ghasipura, Anandapur, Patna, Keonjhar and Karanjia), Dhenkanal (Dhenkanal, Hindol, Kamakhyanagar, Parjanga, Talcher), Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar

Uttar Pradesh

7 am to 6 pm: Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonia, Bareilly and Pilibhit

West Bengal

7 am to 6 pm: Balurghat, Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur and Mushidabad

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

7 am to 6 pm: Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Daman and Diu

7 am to 6 pm: Daman and Diu

