Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 1 Voting: Here's the state and city-wise timing for 91 constituencies that vote tomorrow

In Phase I of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on 11 April, Thursday, polling is set to take place in 91 out of 543 constituencies spread across 20 states and Union Territories (UTs). Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Telangana will have voting for all of its constituencies in the first phase.

The other states of Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will have voting for a few of their constituencies in the first phase of voting.

According to PIB, voting timing in most parliamentary constituencies is between 7 am-6 pm. However, in states affected by Left-Wing Extremism and northeastern states the timings vary from 7 am – 5 pm/ 7 am – 4 pm/.

Voting in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep will take place between 7 am- 6 pm. In Andhra Pradesh voting will happen between 7 am-6 pm except for the Araku Lok Sabha seat where votes in Kurupam, Parvathipuram, Sailur and Rampachodavaram Assembly constituencies will be cast between 7 am-5 pm. The Araku Vallye Parliamentary seat and Paderu Assembly constituencies will see voting between 7 am and 4pm.

Among the northeastern states, polling will take place between 7 am-5 pm in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura West while in Outer Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya, voting will take place between 7 am and 4 pm.

Apart from this, all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, 32 Assembly seats in Sikkim and 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh will also witness polling on Thursday. Twenty-eight Assembly seats in Odisha will also vote in Phase 1. The EC has decided that it will follow the same polling schedule for the corresponding Lok Sabha constituencies of under which these Assembly segments fall.

Here is a detailed list of Lok Sabha constituencies and their polling timings in each state:

Andhra Pradesh

7 am – 4 pm: Araku (Araku Valley AC and Paderu AC).

7 am – 5 pm: Araku (Kurupuram AC, Parvathipuram AC, Salur AC, Rampachodovaram AC).

7 am – 6 pm: Araku (Palakonda AC), Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, Chittoor.

Arunachal Pradesh

7 am – 5 pm: Arunachal West, Arunachal East.

Assam

7 am – 5 pm: Tezpur, Kaliabor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur.

Bihar

7 am – 4 pm: Aurangabad (Kutumba AC, Rafiganj AC, Gurua AC, Imamganj AC, Tikari AC), Gaya (Sherghati AC, Barachatti AC, Bodh Gaya AC), Nawada (Rajauli AC, Gobindpur AC), Jamui (Sikandra AC, Jamui AC, Jhajha AC, Chakai AC).

7 am – 6 pm: Aurangabad (Aurangabad AC), Gaya (Belaganj AC, Gaya Town AC, Wazirganj AC), Nawada (Barbigha AC, Hisua AC, Nawada AC, Warsaliganj AC), Jamui (Tarapur AC, Sheikhpura AC).

Chhattisgarh

7 am – 3 pm: Bastar (Chitrakot AC, Dantewada AC, Bijapur AC, Konta AC).

7 am – 5 pm: Bastar (Kondagaon AC, Narayanpur AC, Bastar AC, Jagdalpur AC).

Jammu and Kashmir

7 am – 6 pm: Baramulla, Jammu.

Maharashtra

7 am – 3 pm: Bhandara-Gondiya (Arjuni Morgaon AC), Gadchiroli-Chimur (Amgaon AC, Armori AC, Gadchiroli AC, Aheri AC).

7 am – 6 pm: Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya (Tumsar AC, Bhandara AC, Sakoli AC, Tirora AC, Gondiya AC), Gadchiroli-Chimur (Bharmapuri AC, Chimur AC), Chandrapur, Yavatmal-Washim.

Manipur

7 am – 4 pm: Outer Manipur.

Meghalaya

7 am – 4 pm: Shillong, Tura.

Mizroram

7 am – 5 pm: Mizoram.

Nagaland

7 am – 4 pm: Nagaland.

Odisha

7 am – 4 pm: Kalahandi, Nabarangpur (Umerkote AC, Jharigam AC, Dabugam AC, Kotpad AC, Malkangiri AC, Chitrakonda AC), Berhampur (Mohana AC), Koraput (Gunupur AC, Bissam Cuttack AC, Rayagada AC, Lakshmipur AC, Koraput AC, Pottangi AC).

7 am – 6 pm: Nabarangapur (Nabarangpur AC), Berhampur (Chhatrapur AC, Gopalpur AC, Berhampur AC, Digapahandi AC, Chikiti AC, Paralakhemundi AC), Koraput (Jeypore AC).

Sikkim

7 am – 5 pm: Sikkim.

Telangana

7 am – 4 pm: Adilabad (Sirpur AC, Asifabad AC), Peddapalle (Chennur AC, Bellampalle AC, Mancherial AC, Manthani AC), Warangal (Bhupalpalle AC), Mahabubabad (Mulug AC, Pinapaka AC, Yellandu AC, Bhadrachalam AC), Khammam (Kothagudem AC, Aswaraopeta AC).

7 am – 5 pm: Adilabad (Khanapur AC, Adilabad AC, Boath AC, Nirmal AC, Mudhole AC), Peddapalle (Dharmapuri AC, Ramagundam AC, Peddapalle AC),Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal (Ghanpur Station AC, Palakurthi AC, Parkal AC, Warangal West AC, Warangal East AC, Wardhannapet AC), Mahabubabad (Dornakal AC, Mahabubabad AC, Narsampet AC), Khammam (Khammam AC, Palair AC, Madhira AC, Wyra AC, Sathupalle AC).

Tripura

7 am – 5 pm: Tripura West.

Uttar Pradesh

7 am – 6 pm: Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budhha Nagar.

Uttarakhand

7 am – 5pm: Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Hardwar.

West Bengal

7 am – 6 pm: Coochbehar, Alipurduars.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

7 am – 6 pm: Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Lakshadweep

7 am – 6 pm: Lakshadweep.

