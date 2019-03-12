Lok Sabha election 2019: Names not deleted from voters' list based on draft NRC in Assam, EC tells SC

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that names were not deleted from the voters’ list in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on the basis of the Draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

When Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who was hearing the case along with Justices SA Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna, asked the EC secretary the rules under which the electoral rolls were revised, the latter had no response.

The apex court asked the EC to furnish by 28 March details of the addition and deletion of names from the electoral roll between 1 January, 2018 and 1 January, 2019. It also asked the election body to explain the action that will be taken about names that are found in the electoral rolls but not in the final NRC which will be published on 30 July, 2019.

The court was hearing a petition that claimed that five categories of people who did not get voting rights and had asked the EC secretary on Friday to appear before the bench on 12 March.

These categories included people who voted in 2014 General Elections but did not find their names in the NRC, those who filed claims for inclusion of their names in the NRC, those declared as foreigners by the foreigners' tribunal and by a Gauhati High Court order which was later stayed by the SC and people whose families were included in the NRC and they had applied for the inclusion of their names in it.

