Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Triple Talaq bill will be tabled in Parliament when BJP returns to power, Modi says in Moradabad

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: Addressing a rally in Aligarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the election results will compel the Mahamilavat in Uttar Pradesh to put 'Aligarh locks' on their shops. He said that the Opposition in the state knows they are on the verge of defeat.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday reiterated the "need" to defeat the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. He said, "Will do anything to defeat Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.”
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday addressed a public rally in Assam's Silchar in favour of the Congress Lok Sabha candidate, Sushmita Dev.
Priyanka said, “The prime minister has time to visit US and other countries but doesn’t have the time to visit his own people. When asked the public, they said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not visited his own constituency."
Congress leader Kapil Sibal in the Opposition's joint press conference on Sunday said, "We believe in voters, not in voting machines... Why are VVPATs not ready to count 50 percent...if EC is going to ignore these facts then we will try some other ways...we can tell EC how these machines can be manipulated…We are not ready to accept EC’s decision."
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the Opposition's EVM- and VVPAT-related demands were not new. "EVMs can be seen being manipulated. I am working to save democracy," Naidu said. According to reports, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Kapil Sibal are also at the presser.
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi began the press briefing saying that the Opposition parties were not "satisfied" by the Election Commission's action on the "irregularities" in the EVM and VVPAT system. "We are not satisfied with the EC's action on VVPAT, we want more VVPAT to ensure fair polls, we have seen numerous irregularities in the first phase. We need to uphold the credibility of the polling process, VVPAT is an indispendable part of the process, and we need more officials to speed up the process."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Congress had been "infected with germs" the grand old party's manifesto promise that AFSPA will be removed from the state if they come to power. "Can a patriot speak like this? Shouldn't our security forces have a safety net" he questioned.
"The Congress was so concerned about their vote bank, that they pretended not to see the atrocities against my Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. The prime minister also referred to the 1984 Sikh riots and said that the Congress was betraying the people by promising nyay.
Narendra Modi launched an attack on the Opposition, and the Congress in specific. He also alleged that Amarinder Singh had 'insulted' the Jallianwala Bagh memorial by not attending the Congress' memorial on the day of the incident's centenary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began by paying a tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the latter's birth anniversary. He also addressed the public in the local language initially and said that there is still a BJP wave across the country. "Opinion polls and surveys are saying that BJP will get thrice the seats that Congress gets in these Lok Sabha polls," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will keep up the campaign for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election with three rallies on Sunday — in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and Moradabad. Moreover, BJP's Bihar ally JD(U) is likely to release its manifesto on Sunday.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a rally in Assam's Silchar, however, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was forced to cancel his public rally scheduled for Sunday in West Bengal's Siliguri after the state authority denied permission for his helicopter to land at the venue.
An Opposition all-party press conference is also scheduled for Sunday, reports said, adding that representatives of nearly all political parties will be present. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu will take lead in the press conference, while Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Kapil Sibal will also be present.
On Saturday, Modi mocked Congress' "dream" of forming a government at the Centre and castigated it on national security and Jammu and Kashmir issues, asking people to punish it in such a way that the party would not be able to save its deposits in the Lok Sabha polls.
Addressing a rally in Bengaluru, he said the Congress has promised to remove the Army from Jammu and Kashmir, saying "exactly what Pakistan says word to word in Pakistan's language."
Devoting most parts of his speech to national security, Modi said the Congress had spoken about coming to power in its manifesto and added, "who can stop one from dreaming? But let them dream about forming the government. I can understand it because a chaiwala has robbed the opportunity of four generations of Sultanate," he said.
Modi said what was worrying was that the Congress has said in its manifesto that if they form the government in Delhi, they would "remove" AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) that gives special powers to the soldiers.
"Which way are they going? Didn't you feel the pain and anger hearing this? The Jammu Kashmir for which thousands of soldiers were martyred, you want to make soldiers unarmed, helpless?," he asked the crowd. Modi said Congress had also said in Pakistan's language that they would remove the army from Jammu and Kashmir.
"Is this okay with you, will you be able to forgive Congress? Pandit Nehru sowed the seed of fire in Kashmir and still the country is bearing it, now they say they will remove army from there, what is the meaning of it?"
Modi also referred to the talk about having two prime ministers — one in India and the other in Jammu and Kashmir (by National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah).
Congress' RPN Singh fries pakodas at fair in Kushinagar
Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, Congress leader RPN Singh fried pakodas at a fair, ANI reported. The snack has frequently featured in the party's protests against the NDA government in recent times, after Narendra Modi cited people opening pakoda stalls as evidence of employment generation in a media interview.
Arvind Kejriwal indicates willingness for alliance with Congress
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday reiterated the "need" to defeat the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. He said, "Will do anything to defeat Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.”
BJP responds to joint Opposition press conference on 'irregularities' EVM system
BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao addressed a press conference in response to the Opposition's joint press briefing over the issue of EVM malfunctioning and said they will approach the Supreme Court again to demand that at least 50 percent of paper trails be verified with EVMs.
Rao said, “The so-called all-party meeting convened in Delhi is nothing but a confession of defeat by of the so-called Mahagathbandhan. It's a fact that the Opposition alliance neither have any governance agenda nor do they have any leadership to inspire people.”
Priyanka Gandhi campaigns in Assam, says PM has not visited his own constituency
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday addressed a public rally in Assam's Silchar in favour of the Congress Lok Sabha candidate, Sushmita Dev. Priyanka said, “The prime minister has time to visit US and other countries but doesn’t have the time to visit his own people. When asked the public, they said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not visited his own constituency."
Rajnath Singh says SP, BSP formed alliance out of fear of 'Modi wave'
Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who addressed a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district on Sunday said, SP-BSP have formed an alliance to stop Narendra Modi ji. It could have never been imagined that these two parties will come together in UP. They knew 'Modi ki aandhi mein hum (SP and BSP) akele tinke ki tarah beh jaenge', so they came together.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who addressed the Opposition's press conference on Sunday said, “People have lost faith in EVMs... EVM’s are manipulated for winning the Lok Sabha elections by the BJP.”
Congress leader Kapil Sibal in the Opposition's joint press conference on Sunday said, "We believe in voters, not in voting machines... Why are VVPATs not ready to count 50 percent...if EC is going to ignore these facts then we will try some other ways...we can tell EC how these machines can be manipulated…We are not ready to accept EC’s decision."
BJP releases 20th list of six candidates in Haryana, Madhya Prades, and Rajasthan
The BJP on Sunday released its 20th list of 6 candidates in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan for the Lok Sabha elections. Union minister Chaudhary Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh is set to contest from Hisar in Haryana, while one candidate for a by-election to the Uluberia Purba assembly constituency in West Bengal was also named.
Congress says EVM-related demands will be taken to SC
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, in the Opposition's joint press conference on Sunday said, "Names of Lakhs of voters are deleted online without physical verification. There is a long list the parties have given to EC. It has become even more necessary to count at least 50% of the paper trail of VVPAT. We will demand the same in Supreme Court."
He added, "Questions were raised after the 1st phase of election,we don't think EC is paying adequate attention. If you press the button before X Party,vote goes to Y party. VVPAT displays only for 3 seconds, instead of 7 seconds."
Priyanka Gandhi's roadshow in Assam begins
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is holding a roadshow in Assam's Silchar.
N Chandrababu Naidu-led press conference begins
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi began the press briefing saying that the Opposition parties were not "satisfied" by the Election Commission's action on the "irregularities" in the EVM and VVPAT system. "We are not satisfied with the EC's action on VVPAT, we want more VVPAT to ensure fair polls, we have seen numerous irregularities in the first phase. We need to uphold the credibility of the polling process, VVPAT is an indispendable part of the process, and we need more officials to speed up the process."
Priyanka Gandhi reaches Assam's Silchar for roadshow
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Silchar in Assam on Sunday ahead of the planned roadshow. News18 reported that she will also visit the Kachakanti Mandir in Udharbond and address a rally.
Narendra Modi says 2014 win has benefited marginalised communities
"Your vote in 2014 has given marginalised communities all the benefits," Narendra Modi said.
Narendra Modi says Kashmiri Pandit families had to leave because of Congress
"The Congress was so concerned about their vote bank, that they pretended not to see the atrocities against my Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. The prime minister also referred to the 1984 Sikh riots and said that the Congress was betraying the people by promising nyay.
Narendra Modi says Congress has been 'infected with germs'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Congress had been "infected with germs" the grand old party's manifesto promise that AFSPA will be removed from the state if they come to power. "Can a patriot speak like this? Shouldn't our security forces have a safety net" he questioned.
Narendra Modi says nationalism is an 'insult' for Opposition
The prime minister launched an attack on the Opposition, and the Congress in specific. He also alleged that Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had 'insulted' the Jallianwala Bagh memorial by not attending the government's memorial on the day of the incident's centenary.
Narendra Modi pays tribute to BR Ambedkar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began by paying a tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the latter's birth anniversary. He also addressed the public in the local language initially and said that there is still a BJP wave across the country. "Opinion polls and surveys are saying that BJP will get thrice the seats that Congress gets in these Lok Sabha polls," he said.
Narendra Modi begins addressing public rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins speaking at a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Modi raised slogans for Dr BR Ambedkar on the latter's birth anniversary.
Akhilesh Yadav says governments 'come and go' but jawans remain at borders
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, slammed the BJP's claim that the NDA government has made national security strong in its tenure.
He said, "They say as long as there is a BJP government, our borders are secure. We the people of Samajwadi Party believe that as long as there are brave soldiers at our borders, the borders are secure. Governments come and go but the jawans stay at the border, protecting India."
BSP releases fourth list of 16 candidates
The Bahujan Samaj Party on Sunday released its fourth list of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha election. The second phase of the election is scheduled for 18 April.
Priyanka Gandhi to hold roadshow in Assam
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a rally in Assam's Silchar, however, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was forced to cancel his public rally scheduled for Sunday in West Bengal's Siliguri after the state authority denied permission for his helicopter to land at the venue.
Narendra Modi to campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will keep up the campaign for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election with three rallies on Sunday — in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and Moradabad.
