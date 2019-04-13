Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi set to address multiple rallies in Karnataka today

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: For the second day running, two of the most visible campaigners for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress will be addressing multiple rallies across south India on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing four rallies in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Saturday, while Congress president Rahul Gandhi will also be holding public meetings in three districts of Karnataka.
Modi will visit Tamil Nadu's Theni and Ramanathapuram and Karnataka's Mangaluru and Bengaluru cities. Rahul will address rallies in Kolar, Chitradurga, and Mysore districts in Karnataka. The state will see polling for the first time as part of the Lok Sabha polls' second phase on 18 April. Polling will also be held on 23 April.
Rahul will be making the trip to Kolar from Amritsar, where he paid tribute at the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial on the centenary of the massacre.
In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance will be holding its second joint rally on Saturday. The parties' respective leaders Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, and Ajit Singh will be addressing the public in Badaun. The alliance is scheduled to hold 10 rallies across Uttar Pradesh over the next few weeks, reports said.
Badaun, incidentally, is also where BJP president Amit Shah will address public meetings as well. Shah, who will also address a rally at Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, on Friday described the recent Maoist attack in Dantewada, where a Chhattisgarh BJP MLA was killed, as "political conspiracy" and sought a CBI probe into it.
"Our MLA Bheema Mandavi was killed in the Naxal attack. I pay my tribute to him and pray that the departed soul rests in peace. It was not a normal incident and it seems to be a political conspiracy," Shah had said.
Union minister Maneka Gandhi, meanwhile, has been given a notice by the Election Commission, after she told Muslims to vote for her as they will "need" her once the Lok Sabha elections are over, at an election rally in Sultanpur on Thursday.
“We are not Mahatma Gandhi's children that we keep giving and not get anything in return,” she had said in Sultanpur's Muslim-dominated Turabkhani area. Maneka, the BJP candidate from Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency, claimed she is all set to win and told the Muslim audience that “you might need me tomorrow.”
Updated Date: Apr 13, 2019 11:41:01 IST
