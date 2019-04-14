Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: First phase of polling has shown Mahamilavat is on verge of defeat, Modi says at Aligarh rally

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: Addressing a rally in Aligarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the election results will compel the Mahamilavat in Uttar Pradesh to put 'Aligarh locks' on their shops. He said that the Opposition in the state knows they are on the verge of defeat.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday reiterated the "need" to defeat the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. He said, "Will do anything to defeat Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday addressed a public rally in Assam's Silchar in favour of the Congress Lok Sabha candidate, Sushmita Dev.

Priyanka said, “The prime minister has time to visit US and other countries but doesn’t have the time to visit his own people. When asked the public, they said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not visited his own constituency."

Congress leader Kapil Sibal in the Opposition's joint press conference on Sunday said, "We believe in voters, not in voting machines... Why are VVPATs not ready to count 50 percent...if EC is going to ignore these facts then we will try some other ways...we can tell EC how these machines can be manipulated…We are not ready to accept EC’s decision."

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the Opposition's EVM- and VVPAT-related demands were not new. "EVMs can be seen being manipulated. I am working to save democracy," Naidu said. According to reports, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Kapil Sibal are also at the presser.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi began the press briefing saying that the Opposition parties were not "satisfied" by the Election Commission's action on the "irregularities" in the EVM and VVPAT system. "We are not satisfied with the EC's action on VVPAT, we want more VVPAT to ensure fair polls, we have seen numerous irregularities in the first phase. We need to uphold the credibility of the polling process, VVPAT is an indispendable part of the process, and we need more officials to speed up the process."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Congress had been "infected with germs" the grand old party's manifesto promise that AFSPA will be removed from the state if they come to power. "Can a patriot speak like this? Shouldn't our security forces have a safety net" he questioned.

"The Congress was so concerned about their vote bank, that they pretended not to see the atrocities against my Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. The prime minister also referred to the 1984 Sikh riots and said that the Congress was betraying the people by promising nyay.

Narendra Modi launched an attack on the Opposition, and the Congress in specific. He also alleged that Amarinder Singh had 'insulted' the Jallianwala Bagh memorial by not attending the Congress' memorial on the day of the incident's centenary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began by paying a tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the latter's birth anniversary. He also addressed the public in the local language initially and said that there is still a BJP wave across the country. "Opinion polls and surveys are saying that BJP will get thrice the seats that Congress gets in these Lok Sabha polls," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will keep up the campaign for the second phase of the Lok Sabha election with three rallies on Sunday — in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and Moradabad. Moreover, BJP's Bihar ally JD(U) is likely to release its manifesto on Sunday.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a rally in Assam's Silchar, however, Congress president Rahul Gandhi was forced to cancel his public rally scheduled for Sunday in West Bengal's Siliguri after the state authority denied permission for his helicopter to land at the venue.

An Opposition all-party press conference is also scheduled for Sunday, reports said, adding that representatives of nearly all political parties will be present. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu will take lead in the press conference, while Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Kapil Sibal will also be present.

On Saturday, Modi mocked Congress' "dream" of forming a government at the Centre and castigated it on national security and Jammu and Kashmir issues, asking people to punish it in such a way that the party would not be able to save its deposits in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a rally in Bengaluru, he said the Congress has promised to remove the Army from Jammu and Kashmir, saying "exactly what Pakistan says word to word in Pakistan's language."

Devoting most parts of his speech to national security, Modi said the Congress had spoken about coming to power in its manifesto and added, "who can stop one from dreaming? But let them dream about forming the government. I can understand it because a chaiwala has robbed the opportunity of four generations of Sultanate," he said.

Modi said what was worrying was that the Congress has said in its manifesto that if they form the government in Delhi, they would "remove" AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) that gives special powers to the soldiers.

"Which way are they going? Didn't you feel the pain and anger hearing this? The Jammu Kashmir for which thousands of soldiers were martyred, you want to make soldiers unarmed, helpless?," he asked the crowd. Modi said Congress had also said in Pakistan's language that they would remove the army from Jammu and Kashmir.

"Is this okay with you, will you be able to forgive Congress? Pandit Nehru sowed the seed of fire in Kashmir and still the country is bearing it, now they say they will remove army from there, what is the meaning of it?"

Modi also referred to the talk about having two prime ministers — one in India and the other in Jammu and Kashmir (by National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah).

