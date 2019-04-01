Lok Sabha Election 2019: Guide for voters to register complaints via EC's National Grievance Service Portal

With nearly 90 crore Indians set to cast their votes to elect the 17th Lok Sabha in seven phases beginning 11 April, the Election Commission of India has paid more attention on improving the reach of the National Grievance Services Portal (NGSP) to enable people to lodge election and non-election-related complaints. The portal also allows users to give suggestions on improving the efficiency of election officials.

The complaints can be lodged through different means — via online, telephone or others — which are then directly uploaded to the NGSP and later segregated, based on priority and location. The complaints are sent to the respective returning officers, with daily reports and alerts sent to their mobile phone regarding pending complaints in their jurisdiction. Complainants are also given a special ID to track the status of their grievance till it has been resolved.

Here is a guide on the different ways by which you can register complaints through the NGSP:

1) The fastest way to register a complaint with the Election Commission is by visiting the online portal of NGSP. Simply log in to the portal and submit your complaint. You will also be provided with an ID number through which you can track on complaint under the ‘Track Your Complaint’ option on the site.

2) Android smartphone users can also download the Voter Helpline App to register their complaint.

3) Complainants can also call up the toll-free number 1950 of National Contact Centre and register their complain between 8 am and 8 pm in Hindi or English on all working days. The caller’s identity will be kept anonymous.

4) The poll panel has also set up State Contact Centres (SCC) and District Contact Centres (DCC) in each state and Union Territory for handling issues and complaints. Voters can call up the toll-free number 1950 and be directed to SCC, which will operate in the respective regional language as well. The SCC will use only the National Grievance Redressal System software to lodge all complaints.

As per the Election Commission website, each district has a dedicated official at the district level to respond to any queries arising from the NCC and/or SCC. A Deputy District Election Officer (Deputy DEO) is nominated by the District Election Officer (DEO) as the DCC with requisite IT and communications facilities. All information to NCC and SCC pertaining to that district, including grievances disposal status, will from thereon be provided by DCC.

5) Voters can also email complaints to complaints@eci.gov.in.

6) Overseas voters can register their grievances by emailing overseas.elector@eci.gov.in. Alternatively, they can also send their complaints through Whatsapp (+91 813078-1950).

