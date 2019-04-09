Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full poll schedule with dates, phases, constituency-wise details; all you need to know

The elections to the 16th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases across India, beginning from 11 April. The elections will be held for 543 seats at nearly 10 lakh polling booths across the country, while the counting of votes will take place on 23 May. Nearly 90 crore people are registered as voters, of which 1.5 crore are between the ages of 18 and 19. The current Lok Sabha's tenure ends 3 June.
Simultaneous elections will also be held to the Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha. The results for these elections will also come out on 23 May.
Here is a detailed report on the date of elections and which constituency is voting when.
|Phases
|Date
|Phase I
|Thursday, 11 April, 2019
|Phase II
|Thursday, 18 April, 2019
|Phase III
|Tuesday, 23 April, 2019
|Phase IV
|Monday, 29 April, 2019
|Phase V
|Monday, 6 May, 2019
|Phase VI
|Sunday, 12 May, 2019
|Phase VII
|Sunday, 19 May, 2019
Phase I detailed schedule
Phase I polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be held on 11 April. Phase I polls will be held in 91 Lok Sabha or parliamentary constituencies in a total of 20 states. Here is a list of constituencies that will go to poll in phase I.
|Andhra Pradesh
|Araku
|Srikakulam
|Vizianagaram
|Visakhapatnam
|Anakapalle
|Kakinada
|Amalapuram
|Rajahmundry
|Narsapuram
|Elluru
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Arunachal West
|Arunachal East
|Assam
|Tezpur
|Kaliabor
|Jorhat
|Dibrugarh
|Lakhimpur
|Bihar
|Aurangabad
|Gaya
|Nawada
|Jamui
|Chhattisgarh
|Bastar
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Baramulla
|Jammu
|Maharashtra
|Wardha
|Ramtek
|Nagpur
|Bhandara-Gondiya
|Gadchiroli-Chimur
|Chandrapur
|Yavatmal-Washim
|Manipur
|Outer Manipur
|Meghalaya
|Shillong
|Tura
|Mizoram
|Mizoram
|Nagaland
|Nagaland
|Odisha
|Kalahandi
|Nabarangpur
|Berhampur
|Koraput
|Sikkim
|Sikkim
|Telangana
|Adilabad
|Peddapalle
|Karimnagar
|Nizamabad
|Zahirabad
|Medak
|Malkajgiri
|Secunderabad
|Hyderabad
|Chevella
|Tripura
|Tripura West
|Uttar Pradesh
|Saharanpur
|Kairana
|Muzaffarnagar
|Bijnor
|Meerut
|Baghpat
|Ghaziabad
|Gautam Buddh Nagar
|Uttarakhand
|Tehri Garhwal
|Garhwal
|Almora
|Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar
|Hardwar
|West Bengal
|Cooch Behar
|Alipurduars
|Andaman
|Andaman Nicobar Islands
|Lakshadweep
|Lakshadweep
Phase II Schedule
Phase II polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be held on 18 April. Phase II polls will be held in 97 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 13 states. Here is a list of constituencies that will go to poll in phase II.
|Assam
|Karimganj
|Silchar
|Autonomous District
|Mangaldoi
|Nowgong
|Bihar
|Kishanganj
|Katihar
|Purnia
|Bhagalpur
|Banka
|Chhattisgarh
|Rajnandgaon
|Mahasamund
|Kanker
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Srinagar
|Udhampur
|Karnataka
|Udupi Chikmagalur
|Hassan
|Dakshina Kannada
|Chitradurga
|Tumkur
|Mandya
|Mysore
|Chamarajanagar
|Bangalore Rural
|Bangalore North
|Bangalore Central
|Bangalore South
|Chikkballapur
|Kolar
|Maharashtra
|Buldhana
|Akola
|Amravati
|Hingoli
|Nanded
|Parbhani
|Beed
|Osmanabad
|Latur
|Solapur
|Manipur
|Inner Manipur
|Odisha
|Bargarh
|Sundargarh
|Bolangir
|Kandhamal
|Aska
|Tamil Nadu
|Thiruvallur
|Chennai North
|Chennai South
|Chennai Central
|Sriperumbudur
|Kancheepuram
|Arakkonam
|Vellore
|Krishnagiri
|Dharmapuri
|Tiruvannamalai
|Arani
|Viluppuram
|Kallakurichi
|Salem
|Namakkal
|Erode
|Tiruppur
|Nilgiris
|Coimbatore
|Pollachi
|Dindigul
|Karur
|Tiruchirappalli
|Perambalur
|Cuddalore
|Chidambaram
|Mayiladuthurai
|Nagapattinam
|Thanjavur
|Sivaganga
|Madurai
|Theni
|Virudhunagar
|Ramanathapuram
|Thoothukkudi
|Tenkasi
|Tirunelveli
|Kanniyakumari
|Tripura
|Tripura East
|Uttar Pradesh
|Nagina
|Amroha
|Bulandshahr
|Aligarh
|Hathras
|Mathura
|Agra
|Fatehpur Sikri
|West Bengal
|Jalpaiguri
|Darjeeling
|Raiganj
|Pudducherry
|Puducherry
Phase III detailed schedule
Phase III of general elections will be begin on 23 April in 115 constituencies across 14 states.
|Assam
|Dhubri
|Kokrajhar
|Barpeta
|Gauhati
|Bihar
|Jhanjharpur
|Supaul
|Araria
|Madhepura
|Khagaria
|Chhattisgarh
|Sarguja
|Raigarh
|Janjgir-Champa
|Korba
|Bilaspur
|Durg
|Raipur
|Gujarat
|Kachchh
|Banaskantha
|Patan
|Mahesana
|Sabarkantha
|Gandhinagar
|Ahmedabad East
|Ahmedabad West
|Surendranagar
|Rajkot
|Goa
|North Goa
|South Goa
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Anantnad
|Karnataka
|Chikkodi
|Belgaum
|Bagalkot
|Bijapur
|Gulbarga
|Raichur
|Bidar
|Koppal
|Bellary
|Haveri
|Dharwad
|Uttara Kannada
|Davanagere
|Shimoga
|Kerala
|Kasaragod
|Kannur
|Vadakara
|Wayanad
|Kozhikode
|Malappuram
|Ponnani
|Palakkad
|Alathur
|Thrissur
|Chalakudy
|Ernakulam
|Idukki
|Kottayam
|Alappuzha
|Mavelikkara
|Pathanamthitta
|Kollam
|Attingal
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Maharashtra
|Jalgaon
|Raver
|Jalna
|Aurangabad
|Raigad
|Pune
|Baramati
|Ahmednagar
|Madha
|Sangli
|Satara
|Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg
|Kolhapur
|Hatkanangle
|Odisha
|Sambalpur
|Keonjhar
|Dhenkanal
|Cuttack
|Puri
|Bhubaneswar
|Uttar Pradesh
|Moradabad
|Rampur
|Sambhal
|Firozabad
|Mainpuri
|Etah
|Badaun
|Aonla
|Bareilly
|Pilibhit
|West Bengal
|Balurghat
|Maldaha Uttar
|Maldaha Dakshin
|Jangipur
|Murshidabad
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli
|Dadra Nagar Haveli
|Daman and Diu
|Daman and Diu
Phase IV detailed schedule
Phase IV polling has been scheduled for 29 April. The polling will be held in a total of 71 constituencies of nine states.
|Bihar
|Darbhanga
|Ujiarpur
|Samastipur
|Begusarai
|Munger
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Ladakh
|Jhakkhand
|Chatra
|Lohardaga
|Palamau
|Madhya Pradesh
|Sidhi
|Shahdol
|Jabalpur
|Mandla
|Balaghat
|Chhindwara
|Maharashtra
|Nandurbar
|Dhule
|Dindori
|Nashik
|Palghar
|Bhiwandi
|Kalyan
|Thane
|Mumbai North
|Mumbai North-West
|Mumbai North-East
|Mumbai North-Central
|Mumbai South-Central
|Mumbai South
|Maval
|Shirur
|Shirdi
|Odisha
|Mayurbhanj
|Balasore
|Bhadrak
|Jajpur
|Kendrapara
|Jagatsinghpur
|Rajasthan
|Tonk-Sawai Madhopur
|Ajmer
|Pali
|Jodhpur
|Barmer
|Jalore
|Udaipur
|Banswara
|Chittorgarh
|Rajsamand
|Bhilwara
|Kota
|Jhalawar-Baran
|Uttar Pradesh
|Shahjahanpur
|Kheri
|Hardoi
|Misrikh
|Unnao
|Farrukhabad
|Etawah
|Kannauj
|Kanpur
|Akbarpur
|Jalaun
|Jhansi
|Hamirpur
|West Bengal
|Baharampur
|Krishnanagar
|Ranaghat
|Bardhaman Purba
|Bardhaman Durgapur
|Asansol
|Bolpur
|Birbhum
Phase V detailed schedule
Polling for phase V election of the 17th Lok Sabha will be held on 6 May. Polling will be conducted in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states.
|Bihar
|Sitamarhi
|Madhubani
|Muzaffarpur
|Saran
|Hajipur
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Ladakh
|Anantnag
|Jharkhand
|Kodarma
|Ranchi
|Khunti
|Hazaribagh
|Madhya Pradesh
|Tikamgarh
|Damoh
|Khajuraho
|Satna
|Rewa
|Hoshangabad
|Vidisha
|Rajasthan
|Ganganagar
|Bikaner
|Churu
|Jhunjhunu
|Sikar
|Jaipur Rural
|Jaipur
|Alwar
|Bharatpur
|Karauli-Dholpur
|Dausa
|Nagaur
|Uttar Pradesh
|Dhaurahra
|Sitapur
|Mohanlalganj
|Lucknow
|Rae Bareli
|Amethi
|Banda
|Fatehpur
|Kaushambi
|Barabanki
|Faizabad
|Bahraich
|Kaiserganj
|Gonda
|West Bengal
|Bangaon
|Barrackpore
|Howrah
|Uluberia
|Srerampur
|Hooghly
|Arambagh
Phase VI detailed schedule
Phase VI of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held on 12 May, 2019. The polling will be held in 59 parliamentary constituencies spread across seven states.
|Bihar
|Valmiki Nagar
|Paschim Champaran
|Purvi Champaran
|Sheohar
|Vaishali
|GopalGanj Sc
|Siwan
|Maharajganj
|Haryana
|Ambala
|Kurukshetra
|Sirsa
|Hisar
|Karnal
|Sonipat
|Rohtak
|Bhiwani-Mahendragarh
|Gurgaon
|Faridabad
|Jharkhand
|Giridih
|Dhanbad
|Jamshedpur
|Singhbhum
|Madhya Pradesh
|Morena
|Bhind
|Gwalior
|Guna
|Sagar
|Bhopal
|Rajgarh
|Uttar Pradesh
|Sultanpur
|Pratapgarh
|Phulpur
|Allahabad
|Ambedkar Nagar
|Shrawasti
|Domariyaganj
|Basti
|Sant Kabir Nagar
|Lalganj
|Azamgarh
|Jaunpur
|Machhlishahr
|Bhadohi
|West Bengal
|Tamluk
|Kanthi
|Ghatal
|Jhargram
|Medinipur
|Purulia
|Bankura
|Bishnupur
|Delhi
|Chandni Chowk
|North East Delhi
|East Delhi
|New Delhi
|North West Delhi
|West Delhi
|South Delhi
Phase VII detailed schedule
The final and last phase of polling for Lok Sabha election 2019 will be held on on 19 May. In the phase VII of the general elections, 59 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across eight states will vote.
|Bihar
|Nalanda
|Patna Sahib
|Patliputra
|Arrah
|Buxar
|Sasaram
|Karakat
|Jahanabad
|Jharkhand
|Rajmahal
|Dumka
|Godda
|Madhya Pradesh
|Ujjain
|Mandsour
|Ratlam
|Dhar
|Indore
|Khargone
|Khandwa
|Betul
|Punjab
|Gurdaspur
|Amritsar
|Khadoor Sahib
|Jalandhar
|Hoshiarpur
|Anandpur Sahib
|Ludhiana
|Fatehgarh Sahib
|Faridkot
|Ferozpur
|Bathinda
|Sangrur
|Patiala
|West Bengal
|Dum Dum
|Barasat
|Basirhat
|Joynagar
|Mathurapur
|Diamond Harbour
|Jadavpur
|Kolkata Dakshin
|Kolkata Uttar
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|Uttar Pradesh
|Maharajganj
|Gorakhpur
|Kushi Nagar
|Deoria
|Bansgaon
|Ghosi
|Salempur
|Ballia
|Ghazipur
|Chandauli
|Varanasi
|Mirzapur
|Robertsganj
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kangra
|Mandi
|Hamirpur
|Shimla
How to find your polling booth?
The most basic unit of the electoral process in India is the polling station, where eligible citizens go to vote for their preferred candidate. For the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission has made arrangements for over 10 lakh polling booths across the 543 parliamentary constituencies in India.
Here is a guide to find your polling booth ahead of the general election:
Go to the National Voters Service Portal website. On the extreme right hand side of the website, under 'Citizen Information', click on 'Booth, AC, PC'. Users will be redirected to a page with two tabs: 'Search by Details' and 'Search by EPIC Number'. Either option can be used to find the polling station.
In the 'Search by Details' tab, users have to provide details such as their name, their father or husband's name, gender and date of birth or age before choosing their state, district and Assembly constituency from a drop-down menu.
Alternatively, users can also choose to locate the geographical details on a map. Once done, they can complete the process by entering the captcha text and clicking search.
In the 'Search by EPIC Number' tab, users have to enter their Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, choose the state where their Lok Sabha constituency is located from the drop-down list and then enter the mandatory captcha text.
After submitting the required information in either tab, users can get the exact address of their polling station. The information box also includes a "view details" button, that redirects users to a page with additional details, such as part name, part number and serial number. Voters can also find the name and number of the Booth Level Officer, District Election Officer and the Electoral Roll Registration Officer.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: Apr 09, 2019 16:21:32 IST