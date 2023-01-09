Lohri 2023: Important things that you should know about festival

A significant festival celebrated every year in the month of January, Lohri is mostly celebrated in the northern states of the country just one night before Makar Sankranti. Also known as the festival of harvesting winter crops, Lohri also marks the end of the Winter Solstice and the beginning of longer and warmer days. People celebrate Lohri by lighting bonfires, enjoying delicious food, and dancing to the tune of traditional folk songs. The festival holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Punjab who do ‘Bhangra’ and ‘Gidda’ and enjoy traditional Punjabi delicacies served at the Lohri celebrations.

With Lohri inching closer, preparations are already underway for the festival. Here are a few important things that one should know about the festival.

Important things about Lohri

Bonfire: While most people think that bonfires are lit to bid adieu to colder days and welcome warmer days, there is more to it. The bonfire signifies Lord Agni (God of Fire) and people light the fire to seek blessings. They also make offerings in the fire to burn all the negativity and seek peace and prosperity. Some people, especially couples, also walk around the fire in circles as it is considered auspicious.

Longest night: It is believed that Lohri has the shortest day and the longest night. As the festival marks the end of winter, people celebrate it to mark the transition from colder to warmer days. This is also the reason why people celebrate Lohri after sunset.

Harvest festival: Popularly called the ‘harvest festival’, Lohri is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm by farmers. After sowing their winter crops months back, farmers celebrate their harvest on Lohri by gathering in large groups around bonfires.

Traditional food: Lohri is the time when people indulge in preparing delicious winter foods, especially those made with jaggery and sesame seeds. Dishes ranging from Chikki, Til Laddoo, Gur Ki Roti, Sarson Ka Saag, and Makki Ki Roti are prepared for the evening.

Traditional songs: Several traditional songs are sung at this festival to pay gratitude to ‘Dulla Bhatti’. Believed to be a folk legend, Dulla Bhatti was a man who lived in Punjab during the Mughal rule. He was a messiah for people and used to rescue slaved females and get them married off. He is believed to have led a revolt during Emperor Akbar’s reign.

