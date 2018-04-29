You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

'Live like real men': Hyderabad Traffic Police earns Twitter praise for witty reaction to biker boasting about riding sans helmet

India FP Staff Apr 29, 2018 16:57:56 IST

In order to take a biker to task for riding his vehicle without a helmet, the Hyderabad Traffic Police recently posted a picture of him on his bike and said an e-challan was on his way.

The biker, identified as Hari Krishna Reddy, had the phrase "No Helmet. I die like real men" inscribed on the motorbike's rear mudguard. The traffic police, evidently unimpressed with his statement of bravado, took a photo of it and posted it on Twitter saying:

The tweet earned generous praise from several Twitter users, with many lauding the Hyderabad Traffic Police's style of humour.

According to The News Minute, Reddy is a serial traffic offender and has been caught at least seven times for driving without a helmet. He has a total of Rs 2,615 in fines pending against him.

Acknowledging the viral tweet, the Hyderabad Traffic Police responded saying that they hoped the message would encourage other citizens to wear helmets while driving.


Updated Date: Apr 29, 2018 16:57 PM

Also See






IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals aim to stop Sunrisers Hyderabad's winning bandwagon at home



Top Stories




Cricket Scores