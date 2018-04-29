'Live like real men': Hyderabad Traffic Police earns Twitter praise for witty reaction to biker boasting about riding sans helmet

In order to take a biker to task for riding his vehicle without a helmet, the Hyderabad Traffic Police recently posted a picture of him on his bike and said an e-challan was on his way.

The biker, identified as Hari Krishna Reddy, had the phrase "No Helmet. I die like real men" inscribed on the motorbike's rear mudguard. The traffic police, evidently unimpressed with his statement of bravado, took a photo of it and posted it on Twitter saying:

#HYDTPweCareForU We r extremely Sorry Mr. Krishna Reddy Sir. We won't let U die. We will see that U "LIVE LIKE REAL MEN". Please wear helmet & ride. 🚴‍♂️😀@AddlCPTrHyd pic.twitter.com/Q9NFcD4hva — HYDTP (@HYDTP) April 25, 2018

The tweet earned generous praise from several Twitter users, with many lauding the Hyderabad Traffic Police's style of humour.

If it was me in place of Krishna Reddy, I would be wearing a helmet by now especially after reading such a sweet tweet.. I am sure, he too must have bought a helmet by now ... Applauds to your sense of humor and style of correcting people... All hearts!! — Rafia Sultana (@rafiasultana117) April 25, 2018

Department is doing great job sir.. We proud with TS police — KAMMALA UPENDAR (@kammala1234) April 28, 2018

A very smart way to delivered right message to their citizen. Hope Mr krishna reddy sir follow on he's way. #talangana traffic police — Mohammed Afroz Ali (@MohammedAfrozA6) April 29, 2018

According to The News Minute, Reddy is a serial traffic offender and has been caught at least seven times for driving without a helmet. He has a total of Rs 2,615 in fines pending against him.

Acknowledging the viral tweet, the Hyderabad Traffic Police responded saying that they hoped the message would encourage other citizens to wear helmets while driving.