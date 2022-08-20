In the video, two little boys show their gratitude to the Army man by saluting him.

Children often amuse us with their actions. Their cute moments are further immortalised when they are captured on camera. One such video has recently surfaced on social media. Major Pawan Kumar tweeted a video in which two little boys can be seen staring at a vehicle that has stopped by. The person inside the vehicle, who seems to be in the Army, opens the window, and hands over candies to one boy. Then, he points towards the other boy, and gives him the candies as well. At the end of the video, the boys show their gratitude to him by saluting with pride.

“Love. Watch out for a crisp salute in the end.”, Kumar captioned his post.

Here is the video:

The clip has won a lot of hearts. “They are adorable. Those salutes at their age with such agility and body language makes me feel little in front of them.”, a user commented.

Another wrote, “I salute these kiddos, they will be fine gentlemen someday.”.

This video has now more than 114,000 views and 9,160 likes.

Another more beautiful video of children was recently shared on Twitter in which three little boys were helping each other in walking through rocky terrain. Following each other, the young ones were walking very cautiously while carrying bags on their shoulders. They were holding the youngest of them carefully while walking.

Have a look at this video:



This video was shared by Hari Chandana, IAS officer from Telangana, and has received more than 46,000 views so far.

“#Together we can... #teamworkmakesthedreamwork”, she captioned her tweet.

“Is the place in the north east? Civil servants need to play a crucial role in building infrastructure facilities for education of these poor boys.”, one person commented.

Another wrote, “So sad. It was so dangerous. People living in cities can't even imagine this type of life. Government should take action to start a school in their village.”.

So...Sad! How dangerous was that.

The video has shown how strong the team spirit of these children is. It has also proven the fact that anything is achievable with teamwork.

