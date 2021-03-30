List of bank holidays in April 2021: Banks to remain closed on 15 days in coming month; see dates here

The first holiday will be on Thursday, 1 April for the closing of accounts. On Friday, 2 April, banks will have their second day off on the occasion of Good Friday

Banks will remain closed for as many as fifteen days in all in the month of April. According to the information available on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website, there are going to be nine holidays for private and public banks.

Apart from this, banks will also be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and four Sundays.

On Monday, 5 April, there will be a holiday at the Hyderabad regional centre to mark the birthday of Babu Jagjivan Ram. On Tuesday, 6 April, there will be a day off at the Chennai centre for General Elections to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly 2021.

The next holiday will be on 13 April to mark multiple festivals namely Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra and Baisakhi. On 14 April, banks will remain closed on the occasion of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Other occasions for the closure of banks on the date are Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu.

On 15 April, in order to celebrate Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu and Sarhul, banks will remain closed. Another day off, at the Guwahati centre, will be on 16 April for Bohag Bihu.

The last holiday will be on the occasion of Ram Navami on 21 April. On this day, banks will also remain closed to mark Garia Puja.

Except for the banks’ closing of accounts, all the others are holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Along with these nine holidays, banks will also remain closed on Sundays, the second Saturday (10 April), and fourth Saturday (25 April).